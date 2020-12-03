Alicia Keys' Keys Soulcare Debuted Its First Launch

It was just this past October when singer-songwriter Alicia Keys held her Keys Soulcare Lounge in honor of the forthcoming launch for Keys Soulcare, her new lifestyle beauty brand and first foray into the industry. Today, December 3, Keys Soulcare has officially introduced its first collection — or as the brand likes to call it, Ritual — to the world.

On a mission to bring a "new meaning to beauty," while guiding others to discover and embrace their own self care routines, the first Keys Soulcare launch was curated by Keys herself to encompass not just the act of skincare, but the rituals around it. As the first installment of a full collection set to release in early 2021, the First Rituals collection consists of three different products: a Sage + Oat Milk Candle ($38), an Obsidian Facial Roller ($25), and the Skin Transformation Cream ($30), which was formulated with key ingredients like antioxidant-rich bakuchiol that works as an exfoliator to improve tone and texture, and malachite to cleanse.

Wanting to bring "truly efficacious formulas and soul-nourishing rituals," according to the press release, the First Ritual products were developed in partnership with board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of W3LL PEOPLE — an e.l.f. beauty brand — Dr.Renée Snyder.

See the Keys Soulcare's First Ritual products below, and shop on Keyssoulcare.com and Ulta.com.