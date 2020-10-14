Alicia Keys Is Introducing the World to Keys Soulcare With A Free Virtual Event

When you hear the name Alicia Keys, the things that most-likely come to mind may be her iconic braided hairstyles, your favorite song by her (because everyone has at least one), and her absolutely amazing skin. Following the announcement of Keys Soulcare — the Grammy award winning artist's first beauty venture with e.l.f. Cosmetics — Keys is gearing up to host a virtual skincare and lifestyle event this month that everyone is invited to.

Celebrating the launch of her clean and cruelty-free line, the artist will be holding her Keys Soulcare Lounge on Wednesday, October 21st. The virtual event will be an immersive experience that will allow you to ”explore ways to nurture yourself, find out what truly fulfills you,” allowing that “inner light to radiate and shine,” which everyone could use a little bit of right now.

Joining the singer-songwriter will be a handful of well-known names — including Misty Copeland, Rupi Kaur, and Rickey Thompson, just to name a few — all who, according to Keys, each represent one of the four keys to Soulcare—body, spirit, mind, and connection.

During this soulful experience, you can expect to be moved through those four keys to soulcare that will coincide with Key’s sharing the four pivotal moments of her life that led her to this moment, along with a performance of a couple of songs from her latest album, ALICIA.

You can stream this soul-lifting experience from keyssoulcarelounge.com and across all @keysoulcare social media channels at 9pm EST/6pm PST. See the brand's full announcement, below.