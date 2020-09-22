Alicia Keys’ Keys Soulcare Will Aim to Unlock Your Inner Light

It's time to get excited, because Alicia Keys is revealing a bit more about her upcoming collaboration with e.l.f. Beauty. Nearly a month after announcing that she would be working with e.l.f. on a line of "skin-loving, dermatologist-developed, and cruelty-free products," Keys is sharing the first look at her Keys Soulcare line.

Slated for release ahead of the upcoming holiday season, Keys Soulcare will include products geared towards improving mind, body, and spirit. Each item will be centered around making rituals out of moments in life, and the collection kicks off with the launch of a sage and oat-milk candle, WWD reports.

Two other skin care products will be included in the initial launch, WWD notes. Additional items are scheduled to arrive later in 2021, covering categories including body care, "air care," and more. A press release reports that Keys partnered with Dr. Renée Snyder, M.D., co-founder of W3LL People, on product development. A portion of profits from Keys Soulcare will go towards non-profit organizations, to be announced soon.

Keys touched on her intentions for the beauty brand, or as Keys calls it — an essence, in a press release, saying, “We're so busy all the time that I don't think we create these small rituals for ourselves. Even the five minutes it takes to wash my face — when I’m able to create that space for myself I feel more beautiful, more powerful, more possible. That’s soulcare.”

She also shared the news on her personal Instagram account, writing of her excitement. "I’ve been dying to share something really special with you. Something that will bring us closer to ourselves, our radiance, our confidence, and each other. A place where we can have real conversations about who we are and who we want to be. It’s called @KeysSoulcare.⁣ Keys open doors. Let’s open this beautiful door and walk through together," Keys wrote.

As part of Keys Soulcare, the singer intends to focus on four key areas — body, spirit, mind, and connection — with her products. The brand intends to fully represent the physical, spiritual, mental, and social selves of its supporters, enabling them to work together in unlocking an inner light to better radiance, a press release stated.

Extending its focus beyond just products, Keys Soulcare launched a website and social media accounts to coincide with today's news of an official name. Officially launching on September 29, the Keys Soulcare site will come with a weekly newsletter and content founded on the essence's four key areas. Stories, tips, and inspiring content will be shared across social media channels and the official site.