Since its launch in 2007, the Instagram-favorite activewear brand Alo Yoga has leaned on its holistic outlook and Ayurvedic roots set in place by its co-founder and CEO, Danny Harris, who had his own transformative experience within the practice. To broaden its message and reach, the brand has tapped into a new category, announcing The Alo Glow Sytem — a collection of beauty and body products — boasting the power of the Amla, the supercharged hero ingredient that has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for thousands of years.

Known for its healing and antioxidant properties, the Indian superberry Amla wasn't only the key to Alo's beauty debut, it was the impetus. "When we discovered the power of Amla and that it has the highest potency of antioxidants and Vitamin C, it inspired us to redefine the beauty industry by offering products that deliver beauty from within, and we wanted to get it out as soon as possible," Harris shared with NYLON over email. "The Alo Glow System is beauty from the inside out, nobody is doing what we're doing."

After two years of development, Alo debuted the Glow System on December 8, including seven total products the brand has deemed essential across face and body. On the skincare front, the collection includes a foaming enzyme facial cleanser ($38), a balancing radiance serum ($88), and a luminzing facial moisturizer ($48). For the body, you'll find the Vitamin C-rich Mega-C body wash ($24), a softening Super Fruit Body Lotion ($28), a spray-on Head-to-Toe Glow Oil ($48), and the Magnesium Reset Spray ($48) that delivers an aromatherapeutic, homeopathic mist to the skin for better sleep and relaxation. Amla is the through-line for the entire collection of products, joined by a number of soothing, healing, and deeply moisturizing ingredients.

"Alo is about health and wellness and bringing mindfulness through the practice of yoga to help minimize their negative subconscious or different health issues," said Harris of the ways in which the beauty line will continue to tell the brand's story. "We want to inspire people to live clean and healthier lives. With our clean beauty line, it allows us to offer a holistic clean, non-toxic, and balanced lifestyle."

Shop the collection at aloyoga.com.