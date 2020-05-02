Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Latest Launch Is Giving Major ‘80s Vibes

Turn your lids into literal rainbows with the upcoming launch from Anastasia Beverly Hills. On May 11, Anastasia Beverly Hills will release its Norvina Electric Cake Liners. Available in six, super-pigmented shades, the product, true to its name, will help you create some seriously electric looks.

The liners will be available in two different sets that retail for $30. The first set features Electric Pink, Electric Orange, and Electric Yellow, and the second set includes Electric Orange, Opaque White, and Electric Purple. Liners will be available through Sephora and Anastasia Beverly Hills's website.

Each of the water-activated shades was created for body and face painting, meaning you can mix and match colors for a full-body look. In order to apply, you need only moisten or a brush or sponge, dip into a liner, and then apply. Colors are long-lasting and will show up super bright, thanks to its high-definition, glycerin-based formula.

To ensure that color truly lasts, ABH suggests using a setting spray to finish off the look. And, you can also use setting spray to moisten and mix the color, adding more liquid for a sheer look or less for a vivid pop of color. However, because the formula is water-activated, once makeup is wet and applied, it will dry, so make sure you apply exactly where you want it or you may have to remove and restart.

Below, take a look at the two sets launching on May 11.

Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills