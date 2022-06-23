Ariana Grande Cosigns Curtain Bangs As One Of Summer’s Biggest Trends

As Ariana Grande rose to superstardom, we all grew to know and love the singer and her signature slicked-back thick ponytail in tandem. After wearing the same hair style almost exclusively for years, in the past year Ariana has started to experiment with updating her pony with some of the latest hair trends. She’s tried face-framing baby braids while performing live, shot with a wet-look ‘do for her beauty brand r.e.m beauty, and even rocked a sleek side part. Now, the singer has unveiled a new update to her up-do obsession: a loose half-up hairstyle with face-framing layers and brand-new curtain bangs.

Ariana posted the new hair look on her Instagram also wearing a long beige dress with gloves against a galactic background. Part of a new shoot for r.e.m beauty, the singer captioned the photo simply: “chapter three @r.e.m.beauty out now rembeauty.com ･ﾟ｡♡🌑 ｡ﾟ･”. Her new bangs are thick and long, falling just about her eyes and then graduated longer at the sides, which blends in with her face-framing tendrils. She wore a brown-pink lipgloss, powdery beige lids, and black cat-eye liner. It’s comforting that her signature makeup style is still holding strong.

Curtain bangs have been having a moment this season, with Sydney Sweeney recently jumping on the trend. Carefree, long bangs with face-framing pieces are also currently everywhere, with Bella Hadid recently styling her new chop into a floppy, front-facing clipped up ’do. While on the opposite end of the spectrum, the “clean girl hair” trend of wearing a center-parted slicked-back bun or ponytail is also trending, it’s clear that tousled and relaxed styles like Ariana’s half up, half down ’do is a winner for this summer.

As the singer’s post was a r.e.m. beauty promotion—the brand’s chapter three collection of products is out now—we’re still unsure if Ariana’s new bangs are temporary or if she underwent the chop. To add to the confusion, she’s featured with her (bang-less) slicked-back pony on the website. Seems like Ariana is continuing to experiment with her signature hair but seems to never want to quit it completely.