Bella Hadid Debuts Carefree Summer Bangs

Bella Hadid loves experimenting with her hair. She’s almost single-handedly bringing back the side part, has created her signature sleek slicked-back look, and recently jumped on the up-do trend of the summer: the baby braids ponytail. Like her sense of personal style (polarizing to some people on the internet), Bellas's hair feels uniquely her. She’s been growing it out and leaving it wavy and messy at the ends for a while now, and just gave us a new update: carefree, wavy summer bangs.

Bella just posted her new bangs look on Instagram over the weekend. In the post Bella is wearing an athletic-chic street style look and pulling her hair up into a floppy, front-facing clipped up ’do, which many fans compare the new look to a back-to-school style. “Be home by Curfew,” her sister Alana Hadid commented on the post. “Take Us To School,” wrote a fan.

This morning, Bella gave us a second look at her new bangs and how they look without styling. “Purely me… fresh out of bed,” she wrote as a caption for a series of photos where she held her hair up in a white dress on a dreamy glass balcony. Her bangs had curled to the sides, matching her long air-dried hair, and the longer pieces on each side frame her face.

This is also not the first time Bella has had bangs in some shape or form. She wore clip-ins for a shoot with Pop Magazine, posted herself in a wig with micro bangs and a blunt bob in September last year, and cut her own bangs in 2020 and posted it to her Instagram story. Like her at-home haircut, Bella's latest bangs seem to be all real, although we’re unsure if she decided to cut them herself again. Either way, we can’t wait to see how she embraces the messy style through the warmer months. One thing’s for sure, the model officially just gave us all permission to opt out of straightening and perfecting our full bangs this summer (and we’re here for it).