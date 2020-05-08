If you've been missing your tattoo artist more than (or about the same as) your colorist or nail tech, rest assured knowing that there are ways to experiment with tattoos at home, too — sans any commitment or scary equipment that you don't know how to use. To speak to the times, Ariana Grande-approved tattoo artist Mira Mariah, better known as Girl Knew York, has teamed up with Inkbox on a collection of temporary tattoos inspired by quarantine, appropriately named Stay Home Knew York.

Known for her fine lines and whimsical style, Mariah created 10 brand new designs for the collaboration, all ranging from $18 to $20, including cheeky scenes of baths, lysol cans, toilet paper rolls and, Netflix buffering on a laptop. Like all Inkbox tattoos, once applied, you can expect for the designs to last one to two weeks on the skin — and according to Mariah, they look "incredibly authentic."

"These designs were all designed around romanticizing my own experience in quarantine. The little collections of magazines, indulgences, and mood were all inspired by my own experience," Mariah tells NYLON. "This time is incredibly complicated. I focused on little luxuries that bring moments of joy and peace to my spirit during this time, and I hope, to others."

This isn't the first time the artist has collaborated with the temporary tattoo start-up, but it is the first time her work involves a give back component. For every Stay Home Knew York tattoo sold, $2 will be donated to the Food Bank For New York City, an important cause to Mariah that has been overwhelmed working to curb the hunger crisis stemming from the pandemic.

"Inkbox makes a commitment to helping artists and communities. Creating a project that helped me reach my clientele during a time when I otherwise can't is extremely helpful, [and] helping me to support the Food Bank of NY makes this impactful in the way that I want my work to be."

See a selection of Girl Knew York's Stay Home Knew York collaboration with Inkbox below, and shop the full collection here.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.