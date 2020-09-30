Beauty Brand Kiko Milano Called For “No Ethnics” In Campaign Casting Email

If there were any doubts to how deep racism runs in the beauty world, let Kiko Milano reassure you otherwise. In an exclusive email obtained by NYLON, the Europe-based cosmetics brand — carried in the U.S. by Ulta — reached out to various modeling agencies for a “no ethnics” casting for an upcoming campaign.

The first few lines of the email read: “Hi guys, please let me know who you want to propose for this. The models must NOT be placed in Milan. Only younger than 25 years old. No ethnic models.” It then hyperlinked to the brand’s Instagram page.

The rest of the email detailed the shoot dates in Milan with photographer Alvaro Beamud Cortes asking for two separate models for two projects. A line in the email reads: "universal beauty, not ethnic." Other descriptions for the casting include: "Wonderful skin, beauty oriented. It's extremely important that she doesn't have nose or lips retouched by surgeon. The brief is always the same: Caucasic, Mediterranean, blonde, brown, and black hair."

In another section of the email, it says in capitalized and bolded letters "NO DIASTEMA" (gap teeth) and “NO ETHNICS.”

This is hardly the first time the beauty industry has faced a reckoning for its lack of diversity in all areas of the industry. Over the summer, hundreds of brands came under fire for not being inclusive enough or treating their BIPOC employees harshly. Major names like Naomi Campbell and Munroe Bergdorf — who was infamously fired from L’Oréal for raising concerns over white supremacy, though they rekindled their working relationship earlier this year — have all spoken up about the pervasiveness of racism in beauty, but some players have been quicker to change action than others.

Still, the idea that beauty and being a person of color cannot be synonymous to certain beauty brands and their cohorts goes to show how much more work there still needs to be done.

Ironically, in the email sent on behalf of Kiko Milano, the proposed ads will run in various countries in Asia and Africa as well as parts of Europe. According to an insider, Kiko Milano outsourced Italian producer Fabio Aneto to produce the campaigns. It is unclear to what extent the company knew about the email or the casting directions.

For beauty brands looking to cast for their upcoming campaigns, it’s best not to take cue from Kiko Milano. Perhaps Fenty Beauty, or quite literally anyone else.

NYLON has reached out to Kiko Milano for comment.