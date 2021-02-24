BECCA Cosmetics announced its impending closure. At the end of September 2021, the beauty brand, responsible for a number of beloved highlighters and makeup products, will officially shutter its business.

Announcing the news in a public statement shared on Wednesday, February 24, the company attributed the closure to recent hardships created by the pandemic. “The global pandemic has had an impact on everyone around the world on many levels. It has also had a tremendous impact on so many businesses. At BECCA, an accumulation of challenges, together with the global impact of COVID-19, has sadly been more than our business can withstand,” the company wrote.

Calling the decision heartbreaking, BECCA went on to share a message of encouragement with its customers, writing, “We are confident that the spirit of BECCA will continue to live on through all of you. Please keep illuminating your true selves. Light your own paths and push your limits. Share positivity and light the way for others as you make an impact on this world. Own your light on your own terms.”

Despite the challenges of operating a business during COVID-19, BECCA had announced a number of exciting new things within the last few years, including a previous partnership with Barbie Ferreira. Ferreira had previously created her own highlighter for the brand, and also used her role as a means of speaking openly about mental health and changes needed of the beauty industry. In the past, BECCA worked with other celebs as well, including Chrissy Teigen and Jaclyn Hill.

Currently, BECCA products are available through its website, as well as multiple retailers including Sephora and Ulta. Responding to customer inquires on Instagram, BECCA confirmed products will remain available online until the end of September 2021 or until they sell out.

Read the company's full announcement, below.