Bed Head By TIGI Celebrates 25 Years With A New Look And New Products

For 25 years, Bed Head by TIGI has been brightening up the shelves of beauty retailers everywhere. Established in 1996, the popular line of haircare products is now 25, and in celebration of the major milestone, the brand announced a relaunch, which comes with a new look, and new products.

Celebrations definitely look a little different at the moment, but celebrities including Rickey Thompson, Snooki, and Tatyana Ali helped Bed Head commemorate its late twenties. Appearing via a social media video, the stars, along with Bed Head by TIGI cofounder, Anthony Mascolo, took a look back, exploring the continued changes in styling and hair that have come with each passing year.

As anyone in their twenties can attest to, 25 is the perfect age for a makeover, and Bed Head is more than ready. Beginning today, consumers can celebrate in the birthday bash by checking out Bed Head's newest hair inventions.

Available now on Ulta.com, Bed Head unveiled six brand new goodies including a volume foam shampoo, texturizing cream, texturizing sea salt spray, and a lightweight volume conditioner.

There's no telling what the next 25 years could bring for the brand, but Mascolo acknowledged that the future is definitely looking as bright as the past. “25 years ago we realized the void of high quality, performance driven haircare and styling products for consumers and hair professionals alike, from this recognition, Bed Head by TIGI was born - we couldn’t find the products, so we made them ourselves," he said. "Over the years, Bed Head has developed into one of the most identifiable, creative and innovative hair care brands of its time. We are proud to celebrate 25 years as a trusted global hair care and styling brand and we look forward to 25 more full of innovation .”