After landing her first major beauty deal with Dior in 2017, supermodel Bella Hadid is keeping up her good track record landing major beauty partnerships. Today, on March 1 she was announced as the new face of Charlotte Tilbury. The supermodel will be the Charlotte Tilbury’s newest muse, working with the popular beauty brand to celebrate the “power of beauty to unlock confidence in everyone, everywhere”.

“Darlings! The rumors are all true! I am SO thrilled to confirm that Bella Hadid is joining Charlotte Tilbury Beauty! Bella Hadid is a generation-defining talent at the fore-front of the cultural zeitgeist, and I am so excited to reveal our creative partnership! Bella is a modern-day beauty icon-and a digitally native, digitally creative innovator-and together we will dream, create, inspire, celebrate life and excite the world,” said Charlotte Tilbury MBE, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Creative Officer of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, about new partnership.

Bella also shared the news with her own followers today, posting it on Instagram. Sharing a close-up beauty shot and a photo with Charlotte herself, she wrote in the caption: “Oh my goodness…. Can’t believe this! if you know me you know my Flawless Filter or my lip cheat liner never leave my purse !!!To finally share my beauty partnership with @charlottetilbury feels like I’m living a dream! Chars products make me feel like the most confident version of myself and it’s an honor to start creating beauty Magic together… our minds together is kind of funny because it’s like two kids in a candy store ready to make fun, beautiful & exciting stuff for you all. We🫶🏼YOU! And I love YOU @charlottetilbury !! Thank you for being you!!”

According to the brand, who’s entering its 10th year, the partnership will “transcend real and virtual realms” (Bella Hadid has already entered the NFT world, after all). With the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand going viral on TikTok last year, it’s clear that Bella’s favorite products (Flawless Filter and Lip Cheat Liner) are soon to sellout, as well.

