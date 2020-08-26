It's been nearly eight years since Bella Hadid's Lyme disease diagnosis was revealed, and in a new Instagram post, she opened up about some of the symptoms. Diagnosed with the disease, along with her mother, Yolanda, and brother, Anwar, the Hadid family have been outspoken regarding Lyme's impact. For her post, the model shared how the "invisible" illness has impacted her since the age of 14.

Reposting Instagram Stories from chef Joudie Kalla, Hadid said that she experiences daily symptoms. In an accompanying infographic posted by Hadid, the photograph detailed symptomatic traits often associated with Lyme disease, including headache, brain fog, dizziness, anxiety, and mood disorders. "Everyday I feel at least 10 of these attributes without fail," Hadid captioned her post. "Since I was probably 14, but more aggressively when I turned 18."

She then shared the post again, drawing an arrow to the symptoms she experiences daily, including fatigue, irregular heartbeat, nausea, difficulty breathing, joint pain, and trouble walking.

Hadid had previously shared with People how she dealt with the disease, saying, "Life isn’t always what it looks like on the outside, and the hardest part of this journey is to be judged by the way you look instead of the way you feel." She also spoke of a truly difficult moment in a previous interview with Porter, saying, "I couldn't get out of bed for six days. My brain would get all foggy, and I couldn't see. That was the hardest time of my life."

Read through what Hadid currently experiences via her Instagram Story posts, below.