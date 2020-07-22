Bella Hadid Is Back To Work With A New Hairstyle

Despite only just resuming her duties as one of the world's top supermodels, Bella Hadid has already made a major statement with her beauty routine. Presumably previously off work due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Hadid shared an Instagram Story selfie that announced her return.

Sharing a selfie from what looked to be the back of a car, Hadid posed in full glam. "Back to work baby," she captioned the photo. The Pikachu-inspired filter she sported was unlikely related to the job, but the curly hair was definitely the result of a glam squad.

Courtesy of Bella Hadid's Instagram

Wearing only a white robe, Hadid's very curly hair was the focus of the picture. The style hit above her shoulders, and she wore her curls with a deep side part. Her curls came with serious lift and volume, looking somewhat blown out. The style was accented with a neutral pink lip and sky-high, black lashes.

It's unclear what Hadid's work for the day might have included, aside from time for selfies, but this is the first time in awhile that she's gone full glam. Previously, she had experimented with bangs in self-quarantine, beginning with an Instagram Story that captured as she cut her own fringe. She later tried out a longer variation on the style, donning a long wig that featured short, wispy bangs.