The Nail Files
The Best At-Home Nail Products For A Pro-Level Mani
Our favorite nail care picks are a perfect 10.
It’s always more than “pick a color” when it comes to getting a manicure. Long or short? Squared, rounded, or squoval? Polish, press-ons, extensions, or gel? The options to achieve the at-home mani of your dreams are endless . And unlike trying a Pam Anderson-inspired updo or soft-goth makeup look, a manicure can involve weeks of commitment on a color or design — which makes the stakes (and the emotional investment) that much higher.
Luckily, the NYLON team is made up of all types of mani-obsessives — from the completely nail-tech loyal to the at-home DIY proficient — so together we’ve conducted uncountable hours of personal research on how to keep any kind of mani healthy, long-lasting, and on-trend. So, for the 2023 Beauty Hit List, we’ve rounded up the most interesting press-ons, the dreamiest nail polishes, and the chicest nail care that will keep your manicures totally #nailfie ready at all times.
The Bespoke Press-Ons
“Gracie J creates manicures and nail looks that are works of art, and her press-ons allow anyone to experience her artistry without living in NYC. All of her limited-edition press-ons are small-batch and hand-painted, in shapes and designs you won’t see anywhere else. Plus, they’re super giftable. The Kaffé Latté design makes my fingers look ten times longer and always makes me feel more put-together.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty editor
The Best Nail Art Press-Ons
“I've fooled so many people into believing I have long, beautiful nails and an incredible manicurist just by using Chillhouse press-ons. Without exception, I get compliments and questions every time I wear them. Every single design is a hit — they strike the right balance between interesting and subtle, so I never get fatigued at looking at my nails over the course of a wear. I’ve started hoarding them and saving specific color palettes and styles to make sure I always have them for special occasions — Just The Tropics has pops of lime and yellow against a neutral based, which makes it the perfect summer mani.” — Sam Neibart, beauty editor
The Fastest 3D Pearl Mani
“I've been on the press-on train lately to give my nails a break, and I was blown away by how long these Paintbucket press-on nails lasted. So far, I’ve worn these for almost two full weeks. They come with nail glue and plenty of different sizes, and I’ve gotten so many compliments on their unique, coquette-ish, pearl-encrusted design.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty editor
The Most Exciting Nail Polish Colors
“When you’re bored of the tried-and-true classic cream shades, Mooncat nail polishes will pull you out of your neutral nail color rut. Their duo-chrome shades come in these weird, funky color combos, which give a very cool-without-trying vibe. Plus, because they look different in every light, they pair well and adapt with everything you wear.” — Sam Neibart, beauty editor
2023’s Biggest Nail Color Trend
The Bulletproof Topcoat
“Whether I’m doing press-ons or polish, I always do my own nails at home. I've gotten good at painting my nails, but I’ve found the real trick to making a manicure last is using this gel polish top coat. Put it on top of any polish you use, gel or not, and it delivers that lip gloss shine and a forcefield against early chipping.” — Sam Neibart, beauty editor
The Must-Have For Gel Manicures
“As a lover of gel manicures, one of my biggest concerns at the nail salon is exposing myself to ultraviolet radiation — not only to avoid the hand wrinkles but aslo for skin cancer prevention. After a TikTok told me to start wearing SPF on my hands last year, I haven't looked back. Supergoop is a favorite and I love that they have sunscreen exactly for this purpose.” — Laura Pitcher, beauty writer
The Natural Nail Rescue
“I’d like to be an endlessly patient person who always removes press-ons delicately without hurting my nails — but I’m not, so I need this as part of my natural nail rehab. It helps make breaks from press-ons gel manis really worthwhile. After one day of use, my naked and vulnerable nails already looked better, and after a week they looked and felt stronger.” — Sam Neibart, beauty editor
The Chicest Hand Sanitizer
“I call Nonshinku the Tesla of hand sanitizers. Small, sleek, and sustainable, the compact vessel is also refillable and features the most lovely, fancy-smelling scents that make you actually look forward to using hand sanitizer.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty editor
The Cuticle Saver
“The No. 1 nail tip I get from manicurists (that I also have trouble following) is to use cuticle oil every day for stronger, healthier nails. It's hard to find one you want to use that doesn't make a mess and get on everything you touch. This one feels luxe but absorbs quickly, so I can keep it at my desk to train myself to reapply and get the benefits of the moisturizing oil.” — Sam Neibart, beauty editor