The Best At-Home Nail Products For A Pro-Level Mani

Our favorite nail care picks are a perfect 10.

Written by NYLON Editors
It’s always more than “pick a color” when it comes to getting a manicure. Long or short? Squared, rounded, or squoval? Polish, press-ons, extensions, or gel? The options to achieve the at-home mani of your dreams are endless . And unlike trying a Pam Anderson-inspired updo or soft-goth makeup look, a manicure can involve weeks of commitment on a color or design — which makes the stakes (and the emotional investment) that much higher.

Luckily, the NYLON team is made up of all types of mani-obsessives — from the completely nail-tech loyal to the at-home DIY proficient — so together we’ve conducted uncountable hours of personal research on how to keep any kind of mani healthy, long-lasting, and on-trend. So, for the 2023 Beauty Hit List, we’ve rounded up the most interesting press-ons, the dreamiest nail polishes, and the chicest nail care that will keep your manicures totally #nailfie ready at all times.

The Bespoke Press-Ons

Kaffé Latté Press-ons
The Editorial Nail

“Gracie J creates manicures and nail looks that are works of art, and her press-ons allow anyone to experience her artistry without living in NYC. All of her limited-edition press-ons are small-batch and hand-painted, in shapes and designs you won’t see anywhere else. Plus, they’re super giftable. The Kaffé Latté design makes my fingers look ten times longer and always makes me feel more put-together.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty editor

The Best Nail Art Press-Ons

Chill Tips in Just The Tropics
Chillhouse

“I've fooled so many people into believing I have long, beautiful nails and an incredible manicurist just by using Chillhouse press-ons. Without exception, I get compliments and questions every time I wear them. Every single design is a hit — they strike the right balance between interesting and subtle, so I never get fatigued at looking at my nails over the course of a wear. I’ve started hoarding them and saving specific color palettes and styles to make sure I always have them for special occasions — Just The Tropics has pops of lime and yellow against a neutral based, which makes it the perfect summer mani.” — Sam Neibart, beauty editor

The Fastest 3D Pearl Mani

Glam Getter Press On Nail Kit
Paintbucket Nails

“I've been on the press-on train lately to give my nails a break, and I was blown away by how long these Paintbucket press-on nails lasted. So far, I’ve worn these for almost two full weeks. They come with nail glue and plenty of different sizes, and I’ve gotten so many compliments on their unique, coquette-ish, pearl-encrusted design.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty editor

The Most Exciting Nail Polish Colors

Special Effect Nail Polish
Mooncat

“When you’re bored of the tried-and-true classic cream shades, Mooncat nail polishes will pull you out of your neutral nail color rut. Their duo-chrome shades come in these weird, funky color combos, which give a very cool-without-trying vibe. Plus, because they look different in every light, they pair well and adapt with everything you wear.” — Sam Neibart, beauty editor

2023’s Biggest Nail Color Trend

Nail Polish in XOXO
Olive & June

“2023 is the year of peak Barbiecore, and Olive & June’s nail color in XOXO is the perfect Barbie pink. A neon shade with cool undertones, it pops against any skin tone, and I get endless compliments every time I wear it.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty editor

The Bulletproof Topcoat

Essie Gel Couture Top Coat
Ulta

“Whether I’m doing press-ons or polish, I always do my own nails at home. I've gotten good at painting my nails, but I’ve found the real trick to making a manicure last is using this gel polish top coat. Put it on top of any polish you use, gel or not, and it delivers that lip gloss shine and a forcefield against early chipping.” — Sam Neibart, beauty editor

The Must-Have For Gel Manicures

Handscreen SPF 40
Supergoop!

“As a lover of gel manicures, one of my biggest concerns at the nail salon is exposing myself to ultraviolet radiation — not only to avoid the hand wrinkles but aslo for skin cancer prevention. After a TikTok told me to start wearing SPF on my hands last year, I haven't looked back. Supergoop is a favorite and I love that they have sunscreen exactly for this purpose.” — Laura Pitcher, beauty writer

The Natural Nail Rescue

Repair Mode Bond Building Nail Serum
OPI

“I’d like to be an endlessly patient person who always removes press-ons delicately without hurting my nails — but I’m not, so I need this as part of my natural nail rehab. It helps make breaks from press-ons gel manis really worthwhile. After one day of use, my naked and vulnerable nails already looked better, and after a week they looked and felt stronger.” — Sam Neibart, beauty editor

The Chicest Hand Sanitizer

Refillable Hand Sanitizer
Noshinku

“I call Nonshinku the Tesla of hand sanitizers. Small, sleek, and sustainable, the compact vessel is also refillable and features the most lovely, fancy-smelling scents that make you actually look forward to using hand sanitizer.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty editor

The Cuticle Saver

Primrose + Honeysuckle Healing Cuticle Oil
JINSoon

“The No. 1 nail tip I get from manicurists (that I also have trouble following) is to use cuticle oil every day for stronger, healthier nails. It's hard to find one you want to use that doesn't make a mess and get on everything you touch. This one feels luxe but absorbs quickly, so I can keep it at my desk to train myself to reapply and get the benefits of the moisturizing oil.” — Sam Neibart, beauty editor