Black Lip Gloss Is The Surprising Fall Update Your Makeup Kit Needs

With vampiric beauty looks taking over the season, like Lizzo’s black lipstick at the 2022 VMAs, gothic manicures everywhere, and celebrities like Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian continuously leaning into the punk rocker girlfriend aesthetic, there’s never been a better time to try your hand at goth-inspired makeup. But, for those who don’t want to dive in head first to matte black lips, a new way to wear black lipstick is gaining popularity, in keeping with the trending soft goth aesthetic. (Soft goth is a subset of goth style mixing light or pastel shades with black and incorporates more feminine fashion and beauty trends.) One Tiktok creator has come up with the perfect entryway into the sometimes scary world of hardcore glam. Digital creator and futuristic beauty artist Aoife posted a video of her new favorite beauty product: sheer black lipgloss.

After applying the sheer black gloss over bright pink lips, the creator called her page a “sheer black gloss stan account,” and it’s easy to see why. The unexpected gloss shade instantly transformed a bright makeup look into one with more depth and an edge. “it’s sooooo slay,” she wrote as the caption. Her fans have already come up with suggestions for the product, with one commenting “i’d LOVE to see it on the eyelid.”

Singer and actress Dove Cameron also wore black lipgloss to the 2022 VMAs in August over a neutral lip color with her soft goth cat eye makeup, a 3D charm black and red manicure, and a black belted choker. Her Wednesday Addams black pigtails and two face-framing pieces of hair, pulled her look together for an elevated goth glam red carpet moment.

Black lipstick is a staple in any goth wardrobe which makes black lipgloss the perfect (more subtle) compromise. While Aoife is yet to reveal the exact lip gloss brand and shade she used (applying it with a makeup brush in the now-viral video), fans have speculated that it's The Matrix XX Simulation Lip Set from Revolution Beauty London.

Shop The Look:

Getting the look is as easy as swiping on your favorite gloss. Below, we’ve rounded up our favorite sheer black lip glosses for your simple soft goth makeover.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.