The Best Beauty Moments From the 2021 Cannes Film Festival

After being canceled last year for the first time since WWII, the Cannes film festival is currently underway. The annual film festival is always guaranteed to bring glamour and compelling cinema and, from the looks of the red carpet appearances this year, celebrities were eager to make an impression after a year of wearing sweatpants.

The elegant occasion calls for fittingly fabulous hair and makeup looks, which 2021 has already more than delivered. Whether you’re a film or fashion lover (or both), these are the moments to take note of from your favorite actors and their similarly famous friends.

Andie MacDowell

Andie MacDowell’s grey hair at Cannes was the hair color transformation moment many of us were waiting for.

Jodie Turner-Smith

VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith’s dramatic up-do and smokey eye was a winning combo.

Helen Mirren

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Helen Mirren wore a playful bright red lip and a checkered headband to The Velvet Underground screening.

Bella Hadid

The avant-garde lung necklace might get all the attention in this look, but we also can’t stop thinking about this architectural high bun and immaculate glam.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain celebrated 10 years since her first Cannes with a low pony and matching garnet lips and nails.

Iris Law

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gen Z icon Iris Law showed off her new platinum blonde buzz.

Didi-Stone Olomidé

Didi-Stone’s hair and blush contour hit all the right notes for this perfect 1970s cosplay.

Soo Joo Park

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Soo Joo Park’s smokey winged eyeshadow was the contrasts beautifully with her bright and breezy platinum blonde hair.

Haley Lu Richardson

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Haley Lu looked beautiful and beaming in a berry pink lip and coordinating floral headpiece.

Paola Locatelli

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Model and YouTuber Paola Locatelli nailed this curly up-do.

Marion Cotillard

Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Cannes mainstay Marion Cotillard made the case for a sweeping side part to show off strategically placed ear cuffs.

Keep checking back for more of the best beauty looks from Cannes 2021.