Sofia Richie Grainge Debuts A New Bun And More Of The Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of the Week

If there’s anyone who knows how to perfect the slicked back bun, it’s Mrs. Quiet Luxury herself, Sofia Richie Grainge. She even announced her pregnancy on Vogue.com wearing the look. But this week, the model delivered us an updated version of her signature style — she left part of her twisted updo loose with ponytail-like ends. At the Warner Music Group’s annual Pre-Grammy Party, Richie Grainge’s pulled-back hair showed off oversized black and gold earrings which she paired with an off-the-shoulder, black two-piece set. At the same event, Charli X performed her hit “Speed Drive” from the Barbie movie. Displaying some extra Barbie love, the singer wore a heavy helping of hot pink blush high on her cheekbones — a look we’re sure Barbie and Charli fans a like will be copying in droves.

The last week of January was marked by many notable beauty moments featuring bright pops of color and high-shine hairstyles. We saw Dakota Johnson’s glass hair while promoting Madame Web, Kathryn Newton’s hot red lipstick out in New York City, and a bevy of inspo board-worthy bangs. Ahead, our picks for the top celebrity hair and makeup looks of this week.

Charli XCX’s Fuchsia Blush

Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic/Getty Images

On Thursday, Feb. 1, at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party, Charli XCX showed off her hot pink blush draping with her hair styled in a high ponytail with wavy ends.

Sofia Richie Grainge’s New Bun

Sofia Richie Grainge’s pregnancy may have inspired her to (slightly) ease up her usually tightly controlled bun. She wore her typical center-parted style with loose ends and completed the understated look with large statement earrings.

New Jeans’ Girl Group Bangs

Jean Chung/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If there’s any music group that will make you want to get bangs, it’s New Jeans. We love every one of these fringe looks, from blunt to wispy, as seen on Hearin, Hanni, and Hyein at Seoul Fashion Week.

Dixie D'Amelio’s Old Hollywood Hair

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

With her hair gelled into a sweeping side part with flipped up ends, Dixie D'Amelio channeled Marilyn Monroe vibes at the Spotify Best New Artist Party.

Kathryn Newton’s Fire Red Lipstick

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Kathryn Newton was spotted out in New York wearing a head-to-toe candy apple red outfit and the exact lipstick shade to match.

Paris Jackson’s Grunge-Inspired Glam

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At a Republic Records party at Bar Lis in Hollywood, Paris Jackson’s looked like a ’90-era rockstar, wearing hair in messy waves and sporting reddish brown lipstick.

Dakota Johnson’s Glass Hair

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

We need to know what hair care routine Dakota Johnson is using that made her ultra-long hair look so smooth and shiny at the Madame Web photocall in London this week.

Lee Ji-Eun’s Wispy Bangs

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

South Korean actress and singer IU (Lee Ji-Eun) attended Estée Lauder's pop-up opening with the most coquettish wispy bangs and shiny red lips.

Janelle Monáe’s Major Cat Eye

We could tell Janelle Monáe was loving her dramatic winged liner and flirty, full lashes by how she posed for photos at the David Yurman High Jewelry Event in Los Angeles.

Kylie Jenner’s Movie Star Side Part

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner has been a committed fan of the side part as of late, and the Jacquemus Fashion Show in Saint-Paul-De-Vence, France on Monday Jan. 29 was no exception.

Halle Bailey’s Soft Glow

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With luminous skin, peachy lipstick, and perfectly-arched brows, Halle Bailey was had a glowing aura about her at the 2024 Recording Academy Honors.