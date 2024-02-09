Gracie Abrams Does Her Best Twiggy Impression & More Of The Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week

With New York Fashion Week kicking off, our favorite celebrities are out and about more than ever — they’re hosting parties, running around the city, and getting seated front row at shows. That means multiple hair and makeup changes per day and therefore, an abundance of beauty inspiration coming our way.

We can already tell the stars are emboldened by what’s on the runway and are ready to get experimental. From Gracie Abrams’s full mod makeup at a Chanel party, to Winnie Harlow’s vision-obscuring bangs, to Julia Fox’s unexpected yellow-lipstick-and-black-lip-liner combo, everyone’s acting a bit extra. Outside of New York, movie premieres and parties are offering appropriate venues for celebs to go a wilder with their hair and makeup looks. Ahead, the celebrity beauty moments that we haven’t been able to stop thinking about this week.

Gracie Abrams’s Twiggy Moment

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

On Wednesday night, Chanel hosted a cocktail party to celebrate the opening of the brand’s watches & fine jewelry flagship boutique. Gracie Abrams attended and performed wearing floating eyeliner and faux freckles for the finishing ’60s-style touches to go with her monochrome mini dress.

Zendaya’s Wind-Slicked Bun

Medios y Media/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

We know to expect Zendaya in peak fashion form when she’s on a press tour for a new film, and the press for Dune: Part Two is no exception. For an appearance in Mexico City, she wore her her hair side swept and slicked back, looking seriously warrior-like.

Iris Law’s Eyebrow Slits

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

At the H&M SoHo celebration on Wednesday night, Iris Law was spotted sporting eyebrow slits, which added a cool edge to her otherwise gamine platinum pixie cut and soft glam eye makeup.

Keke Palmer’s Black Cherry Hair

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Keke Palmer has jumped on the moody, dark red hair trend. We love that she played off her new hair color with a dress in a bolder shade of red..

Winnie Harlow’s Wispy Bangs

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

It’s fair to say chicness wins over practicality, front row during fashion month. Winnie Harlow was seen with ultra-long bangs that seemed to hang lower than her lashes while leaving the Marc Jacobs fashion show.

Florence Pugh’s Messy Updo

ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images

Florence Pugh arrived on red carpet for Dune: Part Two with the sides of her hair slicked into a low bun and the top part thrown into a piecey, messy bun. The result was one part clean-girl and one part rockstar.

Dove Cameron’s Coquette Ponytail

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Proving the bow trend is still going strong, Dove Cameron wore a white ribbon in her coquettish ponytail at the W Magazine Grammys after party in Los Angeles.

Julia Fox’s Bumble Bee Lips

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Never one to miss out on the opportunity for a shocking makeup moment, Julia Fox accessorized a her neon yellow dress with shiny yellow lipstick and contrasting black lip liner.

GloRilla’s Ultra-Side Part

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There’s a side part, and then there’s the super side part. Last night, GloRilla gave us a lesson on the latter at Puma’s fashion show at Park Avenue Armory.

Anya Taylor-Joy’s Ruby Red Lips

Donato Sardella/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With soft, romantic waves and rich red lipstick, Anya Taylor-Joy looked elegant and almost doll-like at the Rouge Dior event at La Dolce Vita in Beverly Hills.