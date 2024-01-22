Beauty
14 Beauty & Self-Care Gifts To Give Yourself For Valentine’s Day
If Miley can buy herself flowers, you can buy yourself an LED face mask.
Valentine’s Day falls on a work day this year, so there’s that in case the impossibility of getting a dinner reservation and the over-priced chocolates weren’t enough. But even if you’re not expecting gifts from any person in particular, why not let the holiday spirit move you to show some love…to yourself?
If you’re looking for a little treat, we’ve got some recommendations you’ll want to “add to cart” immediately. From cheap thrills like the perfect red lipstick or a glowy liquid blush, to high-end buys like a cool skin care gadget (in pink!), there’s something for everyone (that will last much longer than flowers). Read on for 14 Valentine’s Day beauty gifts you can give to the person you love the most.
If you’re feeling generous, you can split up this candle set and give one to a friend — but no one could blame you for keeping them both for yourself. Diptyque’s classic Baies and Roses scents always make your home smell like a fancy hotel, but this limited-edition heart packaging makes exceptionally cute keepsakes for stashing jewelry or makeup brushes after the candles burn out.
The only thing better at mood-boosting than fresh nails is not having to wait at the salon for them. With these press-ons, you can try out the super cute Korean Blush Nails trend in literally five minutes. Glamnetic nails look so professional and they have just the right almond shape that looks elegant but still lets you work a keyboard.
Layering this serum under my face cream day and night has helped my skin hold onto moisture so I haven’t been nearly as scaly since the temperatures dropped. But it’s a great add-on to anyone’s routine because it plays well with other products and gives your skin a glow that lasts for hours.
Makeup By Mario’s latest lipstick launch is a total Goldilocks formula. It’s creamy enough to make your lips look smooth without settling into lines, but grippy enough to stay in place without feathering. The shade Tribeca is a romantic red that’s totally timeless.
LED masks are the best at-home skin gadgets because they are impossible to mess up — all you have to do is put it on your face and push a button for a dose of collagen boosting and acne countering. This one also contains rose quartz (known for channeling unconditional love) placed at acupressure points that make it a holistic self-care experience.
Add thoughtfulness to your body care routine by swapping out boring body lotion for a Kate McLeod lotion bar. Because you need to soften the bar with the warmth of your skin to use it, the bar creates a moment of reconnection with your body via massage. For Valentine’s Day, there’s a new scent with chocolate and vanilla notes that smells absolutely scrumptious.
Saie’s liquid blushes are so juicy and glowy that, once you try them, it’s hard to go without wearing one. The brand just released three new shades, including Baby (a cool-toned baby pink), brought back by popular demand as it was previously only available in a since-sold-out trio.
Making Valentine’s Day wash day is a completely respectable alternative to going out. Elevate the experience by trying a new shampoo, conditioner, and serum set — it’s literally transforming. On my color-processed-over-heat-styled hair, one use made my hair feel light and silky.