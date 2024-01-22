14 Beauty & Self-Care Gifts To Give Yourself For Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day falls on a work day this year, so there’s that in case the impossibility of getting a dinner reservation and the over-priced chocolates weren’t enough. But even if you’re not expecting gifts from any person in particular, why not let the holiday spirit move you to show some love…to yourself?

If you’re looking for a little treat, we’ve got some recommendations you’ll want to “add to cart” immediately. From cheap thrills like the perfect red lipstick or a glowy liquid blush, to high-end buys like a cool skin care gadget (in pink!), there’s something for everyone (that will last much longer than flowers). Read on for 14 Valentine’s Day beauty gifts you can give to the person you love the most.