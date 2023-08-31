Megan Thee Stallion’s Power Pony, Kim Kardashian’s Polarizing Bangs, And More Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week

It seemed something was in the air this week for celebrity hair transformations, with Megan Thee Stallion, Kim Kardashian, and Doja Cat all showing their fans a new side with a dramatic change. For Megan, this was the blunt shoulder-length dark bob and extra-long red hair in high pony she posted in a photodump as her Instagram comeback (after a four-week break). With a new haircut and color, the cutest butterfly belly button ring, and (as always) multiple impeccable embellished manicures, her fans were happy to see her back to posting on social media. “Is there a physical location for the Megan boot camp? pls,” commented one fan.

While Kim’s fans weren’t so sure about her posting a photo with straight-across bangs while traveling in Japan, she’s already posted a chic (bang-less) up-do so the change must have been courtesy of some pro faux fringe. Meanwhile, J.Lo posted an in-bed makeup selfie, Doja Cat is back to having long hair (but now it’s orange), and Hailey Bieber continued her strawberry-focused makeup obsession.

Whether you’re looking for inspiration for your next vacation mani, permission for your next dramatic hair change, or just to keep up with your favorites, scroll on for more of the best beauty Instagrams of this week.

Megan Thee Stallion’s High Pony

J.Lo’s Morning Makeup

Kim Kardashian’s Straight-Across Bangs

Selena Gomez’s Hot Pink Mani

Doja Cat’s Amber Waves

Hailey Bieber’s “Strawberry Makeup”

Charli D’Amelio’s Pistachio Green Nails

Saweetie’s Zig Zag Part