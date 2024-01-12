Olivia Rodrigo Tries Out Ariana Grande's High Pony

There is one pop star known famous for wearing her hair in a ski-high ponytail, but this week another celebrity singer gave her signature look a try. Olivia Rodrigo could almost be confused for a raven-haired Ariana Grande at the Governors Awards, with her long hair slicked back into a pony with a sleek side part. In the the past few days, there seems to have been a lot of celebrity look swapping. Megan Thee Stallion turned up to the Mean Girls premiere in New York on Monday with long platinum blonde hair and we could have sworn it was Regina George herself. Along with her icy blonde hair, Meg referenced the movie with a Burn Book-inspired mani. She posted a close-up of her new hair color and manicure in an Instagram dump on Wednesday and has previously called herself “the black Regina George.”

It’s hard to beat a Mean Girls-themed manicure, but this week the celebrities just kept on giving with their strong beauty looks. Ahead, are our pick for the top hair, makeup, and nail moments.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Mean Girls Homage

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion went Regina George-blonde for the Mean Girls premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater, New York.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Pop Princess Ponytail

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

An Ariana-Grande inspired Olivia Rodrigo wore a wrap-around high ponytail to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 14th Annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Avantika Vandanapu’s Hair Is Full Of Secrets

John Nacion/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Two of the best beauty moments from this week go to Avantika Vandanapu. The actress, who plays Karen Shetty in the upcoming musical remake of Mean Girls, arrived at the movie’s premiere in New York on Monday night with a romantic modern Marie Antoinette up-do, winged eyeliner, diamond earrings, and a bindi. Then, the next day, she was spotted strolling around midtown in a backless dress and rollers in her hair.

Florence Pugh’s Punk Marilyn Monroe Moment

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Florence Pugh’s hair for the Governors Awards in Hollywood was one-half punky spikes and one-half soft Marilyn Monroe curls.

Dua Lipa’s Strong Cat Eye

Backgrid

We love and admire Dua Lipa’s TikTok-filter perfect winged liner. The singer attended the Masters of the Air premiere after-party at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday night wearing a chic half-updo with a cat eye that was so perfect that it almost didn’t look real.

Emma Stone’s Plum Lipstick

Leon Bennett/WireImage/Getty Images

The plum red lipstick that Emma Stone wore for the premiere of A24 and Showtime's The Curse in Beverly Hills on Monday complimented her rich red hair color perfectly.

Teyana Taylor’s Bright Red Pixie

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

No one can rock a pixie cut quite like Teyana Taylor. At the 2024 National Board of Review Gala in New York on Thursday, the singer and actress arrived with a fire engine-red hair look accessorized with long, sculptural gold earrings.

Lindsay Lohan’s Elevated “Cady” Waves

KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan channeled the original Cady with this soft side part and ultra-long waves at the Mean Girls premiere.

Ayo Edebiri’s Back-to-Back Bobs

Dan Doperalski/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Unique Nicole/FilmMagic/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

We could never get tired of Ayo Edebiri arriving on a red carpet with her cute, up-swept short bob. The actress wore the style at both the Golden Globes Award ceremony and then at the Academy Awards two nights later.

Jenna Ortega’s Classic Curtain Bangs

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega’s Palm Springs International Film Festival glam included curtain bangs, winged eyeliner, and blushed cheeks and lips.

Xuân-Mai Phạm’s Pink Hair

John Nacion/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With the Mean Girls movie release on the horizon, vlogger Xuân-Mai Phạm is keeping the pink carpet moments going. We loved her fuchsia hair with wispy bangs at the movie premiere.