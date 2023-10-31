Taylor Swift’s Bangs Are Peaking While Kim Kardashian Ends Libra Season In Birthday Glam (And More Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week)

A universal truth is that we all have a bad hair day every now and again. It keeps up grounded and makes those good hair days feel all the more triumphant. It’s no surprise that while Taylor Swift is aglow with the hype of a new romantic interest and the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), her hair is absolutely peaking. It is quintessential Taylor— golden blonde, long and wavy, with impossibly perfect bangs.

This week in major celebrity beauty moments, hair takes center stage for a few of our favorites. Kim Kardashian celebrated her birthday and closed out Libra season with mermaid-esque waist-length waves. Lupito Nyong’o channeled a beachy vibe in the most regal way possible by wearing a cowrie shell crown to the GO Gala in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid wore her hair in a casual cool girl half updo for the opening of her new Guest in Residence store in New York City, proving a hairstyle doesn’t have to be dramatic to have an impact.

Whether striking to the subtle, the right hair and makeup choices can take your fall looks to the next level. Read on for the best celebrity beauty moments from the week of Oct. 22 for more inspo.

Kim Kardashian's Mermaid Waves

Taylor Swift's Gilmore Girls Fall Bangs

Jennifer Lawrence's Hollywood Red Lips

Rachel Zegler's Moody Smoky Eyes

Lupita Nyong'o's Cowrie Shell Crown

Gigi Hadid's Chill Half Up Hair

Janelle Monáe's Braided Space Buns

Kali Uchis' Betty Boop Updo

Cher Goes Blonde

