Taylor Swift Fakes a Bob and More of the Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week

Admittedly, matching your makeup to your outfit to elevate your look is not a new revelation. But when Taylor Swift and Rihanna do it? The combo results in something instantly iconic. Spotted holding a large blood red Bottega Veneta bag in New York City, Rihanna matched her new season accessory with the perfect crimson nail color. Meanwhile, at the world premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Movie in Los Angeles, Taylor Swift reinvented herself as a modern day Cinderella in cornflower blue dress and matching blue eyeshadow. She completed the princess look with her hair styled in a faux bob hair and her signature red lipstick, of course. Halsey also went a similar coordinated route with a midnight blue glitter cut crease and navy chrome nails with her metallic dress.

As colder weather hits, and you can bust out your best layered outfits, consider it more opportunities to also have a major beauty moment. Ahead, scroll to see how celebrities coordinated their looks with their glam this week.

Rihanna’s Blood Red Nails

Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s Faux Bob

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Halsey’s Midnight Blue Eyeshadow

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Billie Eilish’s Growing Red Roots

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Latto’s Latte Makeup

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Iris Law’s Contrasting Bobby Pins

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

Rita Ora’s Spiky Lashes

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lee Hyori’s Eyelash-Skimming Bangs