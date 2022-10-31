The Best Celebrity Halloween Makeup Transformations of 2022

Halloween weekend 2022 is over, and yet the celebrity Halloween costumes keep rolling in on Instagram. With the sheer number of surreal and sometimes spooky celebrity Halloween costumes that appear over Halloweek, it can be tough to keep track of the best ones—especially when some of our most festive celebs offer us two or three different looks throughout the season. As the holiday that’s all about dressing up, wigs, and dramatic makeup, it’s prime time to see what celebrities and their professional glam squads can do. It’s fun to see our favorite celebrities in a number of different ways, including sometimes dressed as on another.

From all-over body paint to creepy contacts to full on movie recreations, the best celebrity Halloween transformations are totally over the top. Here, we’ve rounded up the best celebrity Halloween 2022 hair and makeup inspiration that win the year. Whether you’re looking for a last-minute costume idea or are already preparing for the festivities of next year, here are the transformations you don’t want to have missed.

Megan Fox and MGK as Pam and Tommy

An iconic rocker couple as an even more iconic rocker couple. MGK and Megan merely need to swap their hair colors and the costume is almost complete.

Lizzo as Marge Simpson

Lizzo broke the internet over Halloween weekend with her fully committed (yellow body paint included) Marge Simpson outfit. It’s the crossover we never know we needed, complete with an incredibly tall blue wig.

Kourtney and Travis as Chucky and Bride of Chucky

Kourtney and Travis are basically the patron saints of Halloween. Every year we can’t wait to see which goth couple costume they’ll embody next.

Olivia Rodrigo as Betty Boop

Olivia Rodrigo took a break from her usual Y2K cosplay to dress up as the 1930s cartoon sexpot Betty Boop.

Kylie Jenner as Frankenstein’s Bride

Kylie Jenner is known for nailing Halloween makeup year after year and this year’s costume may be her best yet. As the bride of Frankenstein, she wore a voluminous wig with two light highlighting pieces, pointed eyebrows, and real-looking facial stitches.

Jojo Siwa as Draco Malfoy

Jojo’s slicked-back platinum hair gives major Slytherin energy, and we’re all here for it.

Jennifer Garner as Britney-Loving Ghosts

Why do one makeup transformation when you can do multiple? This year Jennifer Garner got into the Halloween spirit (pun intended) with the help of her makeup artist Fiona Stiles.

Doja Cat as Doja Bat

Doja Cat may have not known what she was dressed as this year but her blunt wig, line-drawn eyebrows, and lip liner combo is delivering major makeup inspo.

Ciara and Daughter Sienna as Serena and Venus Williams

Ciara and her daughter’s matching makeup milk mustaches and white beaded braids were as cute as they are accurate.

Diddy as The Joker

Diddy went full joker this year with green hair, painted face makeup, and a wild, cinematic photoshoot.

Halle Bailey as an Avatar

Halle Bailey’s Halloween makeup transformation involved head-to-tone paint to turn into a blue-striped Avatar.

Addison Rae as Kate Moss

While simple, Addison Rae’s smokey, sparkly throwback Kate Moss eye makeup and smudged lipstick was totally ’90s chic.

Kim Kardashian as Mystique

Another full-body blue transformation, this year Kim was almost unrecognizable as X-Men’s Mystique in a scaly super powered look.

Kendall Jenner as Jessie from Toy Story

Returning to her red hair look just for Halloween, Kendall makes a very convincing cow girl Jessie.

Halsey as The Black Swan

Halsey did her own makeup for her dual White Swan/Black Swan Halloween costume—using all About-Face and af94 makeup, of course.