We’re no strangers to Kardashian-Jenner hair changes. One day straight, one day curly. They’ll have super long waves for an event, and then have sleek, short hair on Instagram mere hours later. Bangs will be present, then they will disappear. (Which isn’t the experience of anyone who’s ever cut bangs and then waited impatiently while they grow out.) With all the help of wigs, extensions, and incredible stylists, it’s hard to keep track of what any of their hair actually looks like anymore.

Of the sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are the two who have the most consistency with their hairstyles. But while Kourtney seems to be holding strong with her short, naturally dark bob, Kendall, now in the throes of fashion month, has gone for a dramatic hair color change. For the Prada Fall 2022 show in Milan on Thursday, Jenner walked the runway with her hair freshly dyed the most popular color of the season: copper red.

Jenner’s biggest hair color changes have often come courtesy of a fashion week moment. In 2016, Kendall and Gigi Hadid “swapped” hair colors with the help of wigs for the Balmain runway show. More recently, in September 2019, Jenner had a blonde ’do and naturally dark brows for Burberry. Then, on February 24, Jenner appeared in Prada’s Fall 2022 fashion show with new red hair. Guido Palau, the key hair artist for the Prada show, shared an up-close and personal image of Jenner with her newly dyed tresses styled in a partless, slicked-back exaggerated French twist. (Every model of the Prada show had their hair styled in a similar fashion.) In the image, it’s also notable that Jenner also has lightened and dyed red brows to go with her new auburn hair.

While it remains to be seen if this was only a stunt hair color reveal for the show and Jenner will be back to black by tomorrow, we’re loving seeing this look on yet another “It” girl. Jenner joins the ranks of newly dyed redheads including Barbie Ferreira and Zendaya, as well as Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid who have dipped a toe into the ginger pool with the help of wigs. So, if you’re looking for a sign to go red, look no further. It seems like everybody is doing it.

Below, see more images of Kendall at the Prada fashion show with her new red hair:

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images