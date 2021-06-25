Dua Lipa Is A Redhead In Versace’s Fall 2021 Campaign

Dua Lipa is keeping busy. The Future Nostalgia singer landed her first major high-fashion campaign for Versace, starring in its Fall 2021 campaign, which was revealed on Friday morning. The singer also transformed her signature brown hair to a bright red color, as suggested by Donatella Versace herself and first modeled by Gigi Hadid during her return to the runway for the luxury brand’s show in March.

According to WWD , Lipa was all for her new look. “But she also trusted me when I asked her, she did not hesitate,” the designer told the trade publication in an interview. “Blonde was banal — even though I am blonde, and fiery red is a symbol of passion and strength.”

Donatella first met Lipa back in February 2017 when the singer attended a Versus show in London. Since then, she’s been dressed by the Italian fashion house for some of her biggest red carpet appearances, including the 2019 Met Gala, 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards, and the 2021 Grammys in a dress that paid homage to Christina Aguilera’s own Grammys look from the year 2000.

“@donatella_versace you are an icon and a legend and i’m so grateful for your love and support!” Lipa wrote in one of her three Instagram posts sharing the new campaign. “This day will be one i’ll never forget!!! 💛 thank you”

See Dua Lipa as a redhead in Versace’s Fall 2021 campaign, below.

Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott/Courtesy of Versace

Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott/Courtesy of Versace

Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott/Courtesy of Versace