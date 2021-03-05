Gigi Hadid's Latest Hair Color is 'The Queens Gambit' Inspired

After watching all of the newest pieces of clothing and accessories come down the runway each fashion month, the next things to notice are the beauty moments that complement them. While there have been many memorable hair and makeup looks so far this season, few have been quite as major as Gigi Hadid's return to the runway — this time as a redhead.

On March 5, Hadid made her official return to the runway after the birth of her baby girl Khai during Versace's Fall/Winter 2021 show. The model was the first to make her way down the catwalk for the Italian fashion house and debuted bold red hair. This comes as a surprising color choice for Hadid, as she typically sticks to her natural shades of ash blonde.

Her red-orange undertone hair was styled straight with a classic middle part for an ultimate high-fashion look. The model took to her Instagram Story to share her hair transformation with New York-based hairstylist Panos Papandrianos, mentioning that the look "is dedicated everyone responsible for The Queen's Gambit."

Hadid's fiery red hair moment comes at a wonderful time to start thinking about upcoming hair trends to consider for spring. Will Hadid keep her bold new color for the season ahead? We'll have to stay tuned.

Get a closer look at the model's latest look and her debut back to the runway, below.

Courtesy of Versace

Courtesy of Versace