Laura Pitcher
@elaluz / Instagram

Beauty

15 Latinx-Owned Beauty Brands You Will Love

You’ll want these hair, skincare, and makeup brands on your radar.

fb
tw

National Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month officially starts on September 15, but supporting Hispanic and Latinx-owned businesses should be a year-long occurrence. As the largest minority group of the US population, with a population of over 60 million people, the Hispanic and Latinx communities are also a top consumer of beauty products. As we all work towards a more inclusive beauty space, it’s important to support communities who have helped make the beauty industry what it is today. Supporting Hispanic and Latinx-owned is a great place to start.

Latinx and Hispanic beauty brand founders increase the community’s visibility. Many of their lines include ingredients that relate to their respective heritages or cater to a vast number of nuanced skin tones. From the OG BeautyBlender, to ultra-pigmented eyeshadow palettes to clean haircare, here are some Hispanic and Latinx-owned brands you will want to check out ASAP (if you haven’t already).

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Dezi Skin

Dew Me Over
Dezi Skin

Dezi Skin is the brainchild of beauty expert Desi Perkins. (You know her from YouTube. Dezi Skin offers luxurious skincare at an affordable price. In particular, this prep and set mist will give you a glow and comes in an oxygen-powered bottle that is the first continuous mist of its kind.

Tresluce Beauty

I Am Lola Set
Tresluce Beauty

For bright eyeshadows and dramatic lashes, Treslúce Beauty has you covered. Founded by singer Becky G, the brand celebrates and supports Latinx heritage and culture, creating high-quality makeup from conscious formulations.

Bomba Curls

DOMINICAN FORBIDDEN OIL
Bomba Curls

Bomba Curls was created by Lulu Cordero, an Afro-Dominicana who believes that curls should be celebrated. This 100% natural multipurpose miracle oil is a cult favorite, created using generational growth secrets and methods unique to the Dominican Republic.

Beautyblender

The Original Beautyblender Makeup Sponge
Beautyblender

You probably already have this one in your makeup bag, but perhaps you didn’t know that this beloved makeup sponge was created by Latina makeup artist Rea Ann Silva. The brand has now expanded far past sponges to include color cosmetics and large range of foundations that suit all skin tones.

Melt Cosmetics

Cream Blushlight in Daydreamer
Melt Cosmetics

Melt Cosmetics was founded in 2012 when Lora Arellano and Dana Bomar identified that highly pigmented, ultra-matte, bold shades of lipstick were missing from the market. Since then, their cream blush formula has been a hit, giving your cheeks a natural, glowing flush.

Rizos Curls

Light Hold Gel
Rizos Curls

Latina-owned hair care brand Rizos Curls was created by Julissa Prado to embrace the beauty of curls. This lightweight gel works with your natural hair texture and pattern to give you definition, without drying out your hair.

Pinkness

Forever Flawless Beauty Oil
Pinkness

Dominican-American blogger and entrepreneur Farah Vargas created an organic face oil that has the stamp of approval from celebrities like Adrienne Bailon. It’s fast-absorbing, nourishing, brightening, and soothing.

Elaluz

Lip & Cheek Stain
Elaluz

Founded by beauty influencer Camila Coelho, Elaluz has a number of must-have beauty products and the Lip and Cheek Stain is one of the most universally flattering and versatile.

Honey Baby Naturals

Hold It Honey Styling Gel
Honey Baby Naturals

A cult favorite that’s now available at all major beauty retailers, Honey Baby Naturals was launched by former chemical engineer Aisha Ceballos-Crump. Her initial products were created to meet the various needs of her three kids for their unique hair textures.

Luna Magic

COMPACT HIGHLIGHTER
Luna Magic

Luna Magic is a new indie beauty brand founded by sisters Mabel and Shaira Frías. Their first collection, UNO, was designed to provide high-performance makeup formulas that compliment all skin tones at an accessible price point.

Joaquina Botanica

Orquidea + Vitamin C Hydrating Glow Oil
Joaquina Botánica

Brand founder Giovanna Campagna named her brand after her great-great grandmother Joaquina who founded one of the first apothecaries in Cali, Columbia in 1875. Her brand Joaquina Botanicals offers a beautiful face oil and essence that deliver super glowy skin.

Ceramonia

Guava Leave-In Conditioner
Ceremonia

Ceremonia’s proclaimed “Clean Haircare Rooted in Latinx Heritage,” offers an array of cleansing and styling products and accessories, conveniently divided by hair type on the website. Bonus their packaging will look super chic in your shower.

Antedotum

Vital Face Oil
Antedotum

Antedotum was the first CBD skincare company to officially be recognized as minority owned and operated by Minority Business Enterprise. Their Vital Face Oil is powered by vegan squalene in addition the brand’s CBD complex for hydrating, soothing, and anti-inflammatory benefits.

Birdy Lashes

Dream Lashes
Birdy Lashes

Birdy Lashes, founded by Yasmin Maya, is a great brand to find full, fluffy lashes and a clever lash adhesive that comes in a liquid eyeliner-like applicator.

Besamé Cosmetics

Bésame Cosmetics
Black Cake Mascara

Founded in 2004 by designer and cosmetics historian Gabriela Hernandez, Bésame Cosmetics is the go-to brand for vintage-inspired makeup, if you want to experience glamour like the old Hollywood starlets.