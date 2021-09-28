15 Latinx-Owned Beauty Brands You Will Love

National Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month officially starts on September 15, but supporting Hispanic and Latinx-owned businesses should be a year-long occurrence. As the largest minority group of the US population, with a population of over 60 million people, the Hispanic and Latinx communities are also a top consumer of beauty products. As we all work towards a more inclusive beauty space, it’s important to support communities who have helped make the beauty industry what it is today. Supporting Hispanic and Latinx-owned is a great place to start.

Latinx and Hispanic beauty brand founders increase the community’s visibility. Many of their lines include ingredients that relate to their respective heritages or cater to a vast number of nuanced skin tones. From the OG BeautyBlender, to ultra-pigmented eyeshadow palettes to clean haircare, here are some Hispanic and Latinx-owned brands you will want to check out ASAP (if you haven’t already).

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Dezi Skin

Tresluce Beauty

Bomba Curls

Beautyblender

Melt Cosmetics

Rizos Curls

Pinkness

Elaluz

Honey Baby Naturals

Luna Magic

Joaquina Botanica

Ceramonia

Antedotum

Birdy Lashes

Besamé Cosmetics