Beauty
15 Latinx-Owned Beauty Brands You Will Love
You’ll want these hair, skincare, and makeup brands on your radar.
National Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month officially starts on September 15, but supporting Hispanic and Latinx-owned businesses should be a year-long occurrence. As the largest minority group of the US population, with a population of over 60 million people, the Hispanic and Latinx communities are also a top consumer of beauty products. As we all work towards a more inclusive beauty space, it’s important to support communities who have helped make the beauty industry what it is today. Supporting Hispanic and Latinx-owned is a great place to start.
Latinx and Hispanic beauty brand founders increase the community’s visibility. Many of their lines include ingredients that relate to their respective heritages or cater to a vast number of nuanced skin tones. From the OG BeautyBlender, to ultra-pigmented eyeshadow palettes to clean haircare, here are some Hispanic and Latinx-owned brands you will want to check out ASAP (if you haven’t already).
Dezi Skin
Dezi Skin is the brainchild of beauty expert Desi Perkins. (You know her from YouTube. Dezi Skin offers luxurious skincare at an affordable price. In particular, this prep and set mist will give you a glow and comes in an oxygen-powered bottle that is the first continuous mist of its kind.
You probably already have this one in your makeup bag, but perhaps you didn’t know that this beloved makeup sponge was created by Latina makeup artist Rea Ann Silva. The brand has now expanded far past sponges to include color cosmetics and large range of foundations that suit all skin tones.
Melt Cosmetics
Melt Cosmetics was founded in 2012 when Lora Arellano and Dana Bomar identified that highly pigmented, ultra-matte, bold shades of lipstick were missing from the market. Since then, their cream blush formula has been a hit, giving your cheeks a natural, glowing flush.
A cult favorite that’s now available at all major beauty retailers, Honey Baby Naturals was launched by former chemical engineer Aisha Ceballos-Crump. Her initial products were created to meet the various needs of her three kids for their unique hair textures.
Brand founder Giovanna Campagna named her brand after her great-great grandmother Joaquina who founded one of the first apothecaries in Cali, Columbia in 1875. Her brand Joaquina Botanicals offers a beautiful face oil and essence that deliver super glowy skin.
Antedotum was the first CBD skincare company to officially be recognized as minority owned and operated by Minority Business Enterprise. Their Vital Face Oil is powered by vegan squalene in addition the brand’s CBD complex for hydrating, soothing, and anti-inflammatory benefits.