It's In Here Somewhere
The Staples We Keep In Our Bags At All Times
Our secret weapons for looking fresh from sunset to sunrise.
If we’re leaving the house, a handful of beauty products always come along with us. For example: lip balm. No matter how much real estate we have available in our bags, a tube (or pot) is joining our adventures for the day. But lip balm is just one of the many on-the-go products we’re never, ever without. Some of us carry loose powder, others a tube of foundation (you never know!), and then, of course, there are the responsible ones who always have a trusty tampon or two on hand for emergencies (or to hand out to less responsible strangers).
Ahead, NYLON editors and our panel of guest judges reveal the products they perpetually keep on their person and purses to ensure they’re looking and feeling fresh, from sundown to sunup. Keep scrolling to find out which lip liner, velvety setting powder, and TikTok-viral facial spray that acts as rinse-less face wash we count on to ensure our face card never declines when we’re on the go.
The Lip Oil That Lasts
Summer Fridays’ Lip Butter Balm gets a lot of hype, but its Dream Lip Oil deserves all-star status, too. Its nine nourishing oils “feel like a soothing cocoon of moisture and leave my lips looking subtly juicy,” says BDG Executive Beauty Director Faith Xue. Soft Mauve, in particular, is her go-to everyday lip color.
The Flush & Sculpt Wand
One side of this magic cheek wand is a shimmery blush for achieving a Sabrina Carpenter-like pink flush. Flip it over for a cool-toned brown that subtly sculpts and defines in seconds. Both easily blend out with just your fingertips, making it an on-the-go essential for Xue.
The Overachieving Lipstick
A pinky nude hue that looks good on everyone (hence, the name — it’s as trusty as a pair of your favorite blue jeans) and moisturizing sunflower seed oil combine to enhance the natural tone of your lips while making them plumper and softer. “Every time I wear this lipstick, someone asks me if I've gotten lip injections — and if I have, they look good,” Xue says. Best of all, a tiny mirror is hidden in the cap for post-coffee touchups.
The Amped-Up Balm
A lip balm with Sofia Coppola’s seal of approval? Count NYLON Editor-In-Chief Lauren McCarthy in. The famed director loved Augustinus Bader’s untinted version so much that she co-created three universally flattering tints: watermelon pink, vibrant coral, and burnt plum. Not only do the balms nourish chapped lips with vitamin E and peptides, but their washes of color somehow brighten up the whole face.
The Chic Period Product
These sustainably sourced organic cotton tampons have such fun, vibrant packaging that NYLON Senior Social Media Strategist Kelly Reed says she doesn’t mind being seen slipping away to the bathroom with them. They also have BPA-free plastic applicators that are longer than those of other tampons on the market for a more comfortable experience.
The Glossy Hydrator
Topicals’ fan-favorite treatment clings to lips all day with a glossy shield of hydration. It also lets ceramides work on rebuilding your lips’ delicate moisture barrier. Slick Salve “consistently comes to the rescue for me on days when my lips are too much on the drier side,” says guest judge Sarah Feingold.
The Touch-Up Essential
This velvety matte powder with blurring and oil-absorbing benefits keeps skin shining in all the right ways. “I feel fresh and flawless without limit when I have this on me,” Feingold says. You also won’t be afraid to throw it into your bag because the jar is outfitted with a fine netting that controls how much and when it dispenses.
The Cheek & Lip Pop
Le Rouge Francais’ unassuming cheek and lip delivers a tint of color and hydration, courtesy of a slew of plant and vegetable pigments (which the Eco-Cert brand uses instead of traditional dyes), shea butter, and apricot oil. “I love that it can be used on cheeks and lips for a monochrome color effect,” says Xue.
The Believable Lip Liner
This year’s lip liner renaissance gets the Glossier treatment with a minimalist, foolproof pencil that comes highly recommended by Xue. It glides along the perimeter of lips for instant definition and shape enhancement. Match either your natural lip color or your favorite lipstick with eight stay-put neutral shades.
The Do-Everything Spray
Believe the hypochlorous-acid hype. We like to think of it as hand sanitizer… for your face. It instantly kills bacteria on the surface of skin while quelling redness and irritation. Beauty creator Golloria carries a travel-size version of this TikTok-viral spray everywhere to refresh her skin post-workout, flying, and general life living.
The Pigmented Lip Hero
When the makeup artist behind Euphoria’s mesmerizing looks and Chappell Roan’s iconic Coachella butterfly vibes drops a lip product (hi, Donni Davy!), we pick it up and don’t let go. Xue loves it for its tiny size (“It’s perfect for micro bags,” she says) and the hefty punch of long-lasting pigments and hydration. “It hugs lips for hours,” says Davy, who developed it to deliver more color saturation than the slew of other oils and balms on the market.