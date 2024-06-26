The Staples We Keep In Our Bags At All Times

If we’re leaving the house, a handful of beauty products always come along with us. For example: lip balm. No matter how much real estate we have available in our bags, a tube (or pot) is joining our adventures for the day. But lip balm is just one of the many on-the-go products we’re never, ever without. Some of us carry loose powder, others a tube of foundation (you never know!), and then, of course, there are the responsible ones who always have a trusty tampon or two on hand for emergencies (or to hand out to less responsible strangers).

Ahead, NYLON editors and our panel of guest judges reveal the products they perpetually keep on their person and purses to ensure they’re looking and feeling fresh, from sundown to sunup. Keep scrolling to find out which lip liner, velvety setting powder, and TikTok-viral facial spray that acts as rinse-less face wash we count on to ensure our face card never declines when we’re on the go.

The Lip Oil That Lasts

The Flush & Sculpt Wand

The Overachieving Lipstick

The Amped-Up Balm

The Chic Period Product

The Glossy Hydrator

The Touch-Up Essential

The Cheek & Lip Pop

The Believable Lip Liner

The Do-Everything Spray

The Pigmented Lip Hero