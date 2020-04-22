7 Press-On Nails Sets That Can Pass For Salon Quality

When your nails are truly in need of some dire care or a new look, press-on nails are always on standby. Press-ons are an easy alternative when a trip to the salon just isn't possible, providing you with the opportunity to change up the look of your nails in mere minutes. And with the right kit, you'll find that your new mani comes with some serious staying power. Whether you're in need of a touch up or just some new art, here are some of the best press-on nails for a salon quality manicure.

Approved by Ariana Grande and Blake Lively, press-on manicures don't typically require an extensive application process. In most cases, your chosen press-on nail set will include everything needed for a mani makeover, including a buffer, file, and any necessary adhesive. If you're unsure whether you have everything needed to make your mani happen, there are kits available, too.

An at home press-on kit doesn't provide you with the immediate artistry skills of a professional nail artist, but companies like RaveNailz and TheNailShopBySB take care of the design aspect for you. Plenty of press-on options come in print, patterned, and solid variations,

For those new to the press-on application process, RaveNailz provides an excellent tutorial, suggesting that you begin with a clean nail base. Buff your nails to provide a rougher surface for the glue to adhere to. Then place one or two drops of glue on your natural nail, press the falsie on your natural nail for ten seconds, and then release.

Below, shop and see some of the best press-on nails that will give you a salon quality manicure.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.