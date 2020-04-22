Lauren Rearick
7 Press-On Nails Sets That Can Pass For Salon Quality

Your next at-home manicure will be a whole lot easier.

When your nails are truly in need of some dire care or a new look, press-on nails are always on standby. Press-ons are an easy alternative when a trip to the salon just isn't possible, providing you with the opportunity to change up the look of your nails in mere minutes. And with the right kit, you'll find that your new mani comes with some serious staying power. Whether you're in need of a touch up or just some new art, here are some of the best press-on nails for a salon quality manicure.

Approved by Ariana Grande and Blake Lively, press-on manicures don't typically require an extensive application process. In most cases, your chosen press-on nail set will include everything needed for a mani makeover, including a buffer, file, and any necessary adhesive. If you're unsure whether you have everything needed to make your mani happen, there are kits available, too.

An at home press-on kit doesn't provide you with the immediate artistry skills of a professional nail artist, but companies like RaveNailz and TheNailShopBySB take care of the design aspect for you. Plenty of press-on options come in print, patterned, and solid variations,

For those new to the press-on application process, RaveNailz provides an excellent tutorial, suggesting that you begin with a clean nail base. Buff your nails to provide a rougher surface for the glue to adhere to. Then place one or two drops of glue on your natural nail, press the falsie on your natural nail for ten seconds, and then release.

Below, shop and see some of the best press-on nails that will give you a salon quality manicure.

Kiss Rock It imPress Press-On Manicure
Ulta

French tips are always trending, but this press-on take adds an element of sparkle.

Fluffy Cloud Nailz
RaveNailz

Cloud nails have been a frequent fave of Instagram nail influencers. This set of press-on nails make creating your own sky-inspired manicure super easy.

Urban Outfitters x Static Tortoise Shells
Static Nails

These short and round nails feature the always popular tortoise shell print.

Egyptian Blue Magic Press Press-On Manicure
Dashing Diva

Give your nails a Pantone approved color treatment.

Sorcery Soul Accents
Marmalade

Add some iridescent bling to your nails with this colorful option from Marmalade.

aMoosed
TheNailShopbySB

Cow-print nails are a popular fave among celebs including Kendall Jenner and Ariana Grande. This set will come at a fraction of the salon cost.

Rose Gold Marble Detailed Crystals Set
The Nailest

If you're willing to splurge, The Nailest offers a collection of creations that even Jackie Aina approves of. This particular set features lots of crystals and tiny artistic details.