During her surprise Las Vegas wedding to Stranger Things actor, David Harbour, Lily Allen was feeling the love. The singer sent a special message of romance through her manicure, adding 3-D nail art to her wedding day beauty routine.

After tying the knot on Monday, September 7, Allen shared in some of the beauty and fashion details with her followers, including a peek at her wedding day manicure. Completed by nail artist, Naomi Yasuda, Allen's nails were adorned in hearts, rhinestones, and foil.

Incorporating shades of red, pink, white, and silver, the mani was a perfect match to Allen's large diamond ring. And as she later demonstrated in a post-wedding photo, the nails also came in handy for a trip to In-n-Out Burger, where she posed with a snack. The remaining elements of her wedding day wardrobe took a cue from the '60s, People reports. Allen paired a Dior gown with a glamorous bouffant updo, and black pumps. She, along with Harbour, later posed in their outfits for some post-wedding photos with their officiant, an Elvis impersonator.

For those eager to recreate the look, Yasuda previously created a line of press-on pop art nails for SinfulColors. The press-on manicures retail for around $4, and feature similar 3-D nail art, including one all-white nail that comes with colorful stars.

In the meantime, you can always take a look at the work, below, and then start planning your own version for Valentine's Day 2021, or whenever you're feeling the love.