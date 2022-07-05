Cardi B's Go-To Fake Lashes Only Cost $5

If there is one thing we can count on in the beauty world, it’s that Cardi B’s go-to makeup artist Erika La’ Pearl will always make sure that Cardi’s face card never declines. While everyone is highly anticipating the inevitably exciting, over-the-top looks in the upcoming music video for the Bronx rapper’s latest hit, “Hot Sh*t”, we must take what we can get in the glamour department from other sources. That’s where La’ Pearl’s Instagram helps deliver.

This week she’s been posting images of Cardi B poolside in a leather corseted body suit, large diamond jewelry, long red nails, and an immaculate beat. Cardi also posted the images to her own Instagram with the caption “I’m ELECTRIC…..Hot $hlt tonight !”, leading us to believe the captivating look to be part of a screen grab from the new music video. As a part of her post, La’ Pearl gave a full breakdown of the makeup kit behind the look for Cardi’s look, revealing the beauty secrets to her stunning glow and dramatic eyes. The products used include predictably a lot of Pat McGrath Labs favorites, and more unexpectedly, five dollar lashes from Kiss.

La’ Pearl uses primarily Pat McGrath Labs products for Cardi’s face, including prepping skin with the brand’s new skin care launch, Divine Skin Rose 001 Essence ($75). The full roster of products for the glam consists of about a dozen products: The Sublime Perfection Primer, Sublime Perfection Concealer, Sublime Perfection Foundation, Sublime Perfection Powder, and Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Blurring Under-Eye Powder for her complexion. The Divine Blush Duo in Divine Rose II and Divine Glow Highlighter in Golden Moonlight for glow. And finally, the PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil in Contour and SatinAllure Lipstick in Negligee.

Pat McGrath Labs products are prestige beauty favorites, known for great quality, but the cost of a full face of all of Cardi’s routine would run around $450, not including the mystery eye product teased as “#Coming soon” in La’ Pearl’s post. On the other hand, you get the exact lashes La’ Pearl used on Cardi for only five dollars. She used none other than, I-Envy By Kiss lashes in the style Real Fluffy 06.

Look like now, not only are we are anticipating Cardi’s latest music video—which is sure to serve up hot makeup looks— but we are also waiting on the details of a fresh luxury Pat McGrath eye makeup release, and hoping for much budget beauty tips from La’ Pearl. It looks like together this makeup artist and muse duo can do it all.