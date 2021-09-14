Sometimes the best part of the night is when you’re getting ready for the night. Start a party playlist, watch yourself transform via the magic of skincare, makeup, and hair, and it’s hard not to get pumped up. Well, stars– They’re just like us! They too, enjoy the art of getting ready. Although in celebrity world, the pre-event glam is a far more extensive and intense process. One that often involves three–or more– key artists. An unexpected consequence of the drawn-out party prep is that a new genre of event Instagram posts have emerged: The behind the scenes “getting ready” post. For the 2021 Met Gala, the pre-party content did not disappoint.
Aside from the celebrities’ personal Instagrams, hairstylists’, makeup artists’, and manicurists’ accounts are the treasure troves of the best celebrity behind the scenes content. That’s where you can see the most up close and personal looks at the elaborate hair dos, makeup details, or fine point nail art, that are often too hard to see from across the red carpet.
For your viewing pleasure, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite hair, makeup, and nail images from before the 2021 Met Gala.