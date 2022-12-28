The UGG Boot Revival Made 2022 Feel Like 2002

Although the classic sheepskin boots premiered on the fashion scene the late ’70s, it wasn’t until the Y2K era when the UGG brand began to branch out from SoCal beach culture into celebrities’ closets—and then the world. During that time, everyone from Beyoncé to Paris Hilton were seen pairing the cozy boots with mini skirts and expensive handbags. There seemed to be no occasion too formal (or too warm, for that matter) to keep celebs from wearing their UGG boots.

Like all trends, the craze died down after the original hype, but with the return of all things 2000s, UGG boots were poised for a comeback. And while it’s still debatable whether these boots are truly stylish, what’s for certain is that they are having a new moment. (When Bella Hadid was seen wearing her Ultra Mini Platform Boots, the style sold out immediately and have been on backorder ever since.) Below, check out the celebrities who are responsible for making 2022 the year of the UGG boot revival.

Bella Hadid Jared Siskin/GC Images/Getty Images Bella enjoys a slice of pizza in New York while wearing her Ultra Mini Platform Boots with tall socks, white hot pants, and a leather jacket.

Elsa Hosk Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Elsa pairs the Ultra Mini Platform Boots with a midriff-baring gray two-piece outfit while grabbing a cup of coffee in New York.

Hailey Bieber Ilya S. Savenok/GC Images/Getty Images Creating her own offbeat fashion statement, Hailey sports her Fluff Yeah Slides with ankle socks and an oversized blazer.

Selena Gomez Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Selena Gomez wears her Bailey Button II Boots on the set of Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building.

Keke Palmer Ilya S. Savenok/GC Images/Getty Images The singer and actress pairs her Ultra Mini Platforms with an all-black denim matching set.

Gigi Hadid Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images Gigi Hadid slides into her UGG Tasman Slippers in between shows during Paris Fashion Week.

Kendall Jenner Rachpoot/MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images Kendall epitomizes model-off-duty wear in a graphic sweatshirt and leggings with the Ultra Mini Boots

Irina Shayk Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images The supermodel arrives at the Michael Kors FW Fashion Show wearing the waterproof Tasman X clogs in Burnt Olive.

Addison Rae Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images While out and about, Addison gives the ultimate cozy vibes in flannel pants and UGG Coquette Slippers