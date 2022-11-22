Beauty

The 20 Most Giftable Items From Celebrity Beauty Brands

From SKKN By Kim to Rare Beauty, there’s something for every fan on your list.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The biggest beauty trend of 2022 wasn’t Euphoria makeup or “clean girl” beauty or even red hair — it was actually the trend of celebrities launching their own beauty brands. Whether it was hair care, makeup, skin care, nail polish, or even vitamins, everyone who’s a “someone” now has their name on some corner of the beauty industry. The best thing about this star-studded brand wave? It means that all you need to know to get someone the perfect gift is to find out their favorite celebrity and work from there.

From the super celebrity-forward (hello, SKKN By Kim) to the companies you might not even know are celeb-owned, here’s a list of the best gifts from celebrity beauty brands you can buy for the stan in your life.

The Essential 5-Piece Bundle
SKKN by Kim

For the person looking to upgrade their skin care routine, but who also loves keeping up with the Kardashians, Kim K. has you covered with a five-step system from her new line.

Pleasing x Marco MAIS AMOR Hoodie
Pleasing

This Pleasing merch sweatshirt from Harry Styles’ beauty line has all of the colorful suggestive vibes of the singer himself.

Bubble Pop Electric High-Performance Clean Lip Gloss
Gxve by Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani’s Gxve Beauty Lip Gloss is a sweet stocking stuffer — it even tastes like candy.

The Daily Glow Ritual Set
Keys Soulcare

It’s Alicia Keys’ natural glow in a box set. This ritual set is a three-step routine including an exfoliator, moisturizer, and illuminating primer.

Holiday Punch Lip Trio
About-Face

Halsey’s makeup line packaged together a trio of their best-selling products for a fool-proof holiday red lip.

Body Bar Home Set
Humanrace

Giving soap for Christmas is a bad gift cliché, but these chic soaps and ceramic dish from Pharrell’s Humanrace line will convince you otherwise.

Cloud 2.0 Intense Eau de Parfum
Ariana Grande

The newest fragrance from Ariana Grande is the more intense version of the singer’s Cloud eau de parfum, which Arianators already love.

Create Your Own Kit
UNDN LACQR

Mix and match six shades of UNDN LAQR to customize this gift set for the MGK fan in your life, and help them unleash their inner artist.

Double Cheek'd Up Freestyle Cream Blush Duo
Fenty Beauty

This Fenty Beauty cream blush duo is a pretty, wintery flush in a compact.

Rainbow Kit
Good Dye Young

This color kit from Hayley Williams’ hair dye line has everything needed to give the gift of a colorful hair makeover.

Decades Fragrance Collection
Cher

Cher’s newest fragrances represent her different vibes from the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s. Gift them as a set, or keep one for yourself and dole out the rest to your friends so you can all “Turn Back Time.”

Birthday Duo
Rhode Skin

Hailey Bieber’s gift set, including the bestselling Peptide Glazing Fluid and limited-edition cake flavored Lip Treatment, is the ultimate gift for the beauty minimalist — if you can get your hands on it.

Soft Pinch Blush Set
Rare Beauty

As one of TikTok’s all-time favorite beauty products, Rare Beauty’s liquid blushes are always in high demand for makeup lovers and Selena fans alike. Why chose one shade when you can get three?

Tortoise Tool Kit
Pattern

Your curly-haired friend probably already loves Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern hair care — upgrade their hair routine with these chic tools for easy styling.

The Red Vault
Haus Labs

This cute pouch contains a little bit of everything from Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs, in Christmas-ready red.

Sleep Essentials
Barker Wellness Co.

Chill out like a rockstar with Travis Barker-approved CBD bath bombs and sleep gummies.

The Night Out Set
Victoria Beckham Beauty

This Victoria Beckham makeup trio contains all of the tools for creating a sultry smokey eye for New Year’s Eve parties.

Eilish No. 2
Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish No. 2 is the kind of spicy, cozy scent people want to wear all winter long, and the bottle also looks incredibly cool on a vanity, too.

H.A.P.I. Holidays Gift Set
Sienna Naturals

No matter where someone is in their natural hair journey, Issa Rae’s hair care line will help them get their healthiest, happiest hair yet.

That Head-To-Toe Glow Holiday Duo
JLo Beauty

We can’t all be JLo, but we can use her skin care. This set from JLo Beauty promises to tighten and brighten skin all over.