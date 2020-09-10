Believe it or not, 2020 is actually coming to a close, and with the end of the year comes the always eventful holiday beauty releases. If you're looking to get a jump on your holiday shopping, or you just wish to treat yourself, Charlotte Tilbury unveiled its limited-edition holiday Bejewelled Eyes to Hypnotise eyeshadow palette.

You will likely have to act fast to snag this beauty. Dropping on the Charlotte Tilbury website on Thursday, September 10, the palette will retail only until Saturday, September 12 at midnight. After that point, you'll have to write Santa a personal letter, or wait for a wider release that's slated for later in 2020.

The palette retails for $75, and comes packaged in a specially-designed bejeweled case. Shadows are split into four looks, but as always, you can get as creative as you want with this new product, mixing and matching shadows to create the shimmery look of your beauty dreams. For each look, colors are sectioned into a primer color, an enhance color, and a hue made especially for a smoky eye look.

Shadows included in the palette were created with matte and metallic powder, as well as two new formulations that give you a wet, pigment-filled look, as well as a soft shimmer payoff. Colors were inspired by jewels, and come in dazzling shades that took their color story cue from a topaz, ruby, amethyst, and smoky quartz.

This newest launch comes after Charlotte Tilbury unveiled similar limited-edition drops during past holiday shopping seasons. There's no word, yet, on what other products the brand might unveil as the year draws to a close, but it's already been a pretty packed year, as Tilbury previously unveiled a new mascara.