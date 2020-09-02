Charlotte Tilbury's Newest Mascara Is The Easy, instant Answer For Lifted Lashes

There are no shortage of beauty products aimed at giving you sky-high lashes, and in my seemingly never ending quest to find the perfect product, Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara might be the answer. Created with a special "load, comb, and lift" brush, the Pillow Talk mascara makes achieving your dream lash length a total breeze.

When it comes to lashes, I want thickness and length without the effort. As someone who is admittedly a bit afraid of going near false lashes, I instead rely on mascara to get volume and length. That tiny miracle tube is the only aspect of my beauty routine that I'll always turn to, knowing that even if I forgo foundation, or I skip the brow gel, mascara can give you a quick, flawless beauty boost.

Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes mascara elevates the eye makeup experience, and gave me stellar lashes after just one application of the product. Unlike other volumizing mascaras, which can require repeat applications, and then a resulting clunkiness, Pillow Talk applied seamlessly, and easily with the first stroke.

There is some true beauty science to both the wand and the product, with the brand utilizing lash-lifting polymers to lift and hold lashes, carnauba wax and microcrystalline wax for the addition of body and texture, and kerestore, which applies a super-strong conditioning effect on individual hair fibers to create a thicker look and feel on lashes.

With a brush that's specifically formulated to hug and touch each lash, one swipe ensures that every hair is touched, even those pesky hidden lashes near the outer corner of your eyes. Plus, because the brush features dual-sides, there are multiple ways in which you can choose to wear your lashes. Use the flat side to apply just a simple coating, or use the bristle side to comb and lift each lash. For a touch of extra volume, load more mascara at the base of your lashes with the flat side of the wand and then use the bristle side to comb and lift.

It's hard to say whether I'll one day get over my fear of falsies and embrace an entirely new world of lash potential, but in the meantime, I have Pillow Talk to give me some much-needed lift in just a matter of seconds.

