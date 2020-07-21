As the reality of social distancing carries on throughout the summer, the beauty world continues to find ways around in-person services — especially when it comes to nails. To that end, Chillhouse — the New York City-based face and body studio that you've almost certainly seen all over Instagram — is throwing its own hat in the ring by introducing Chill Tips, a new line of press-on nails inspired by the viral designs the studio and its team is known for.

“After over three years of being known for our nail art and attracting customers from around the world into our NYC stores, I’m so excited to be able to bring a piece of our physical experience into homes everywhere," Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton, Chillhouse founder and CEO shared in a press release, noting that the product was conceptualized in early 2020, but released ahead of schedule given the world's current reality. "We understand the retail experience is a bit hard to swallow right now, so we hope Chill Tips provide another way to practice self-care in the safest way possible.”

Despite the bad rep press-on nails might have had in the mid-2000's, Chill Tips were designed to be reusable, long-lasting, and non-damaging, while still offering the shape, feel, and artful design you'd expect from a traditional salon experience. "We wanted to use nail shapes that felt natural but still elevated your hands and was a good base for all of our designs, thus making them appealing to everyone," Ramirez-Fulton, tells NYLON over email.

Tory Rust for Chillhouse

Available in three (extremely photogenic) signature Chillhouse designs, each kit includes 24 nails, a dual file/buffer, cuticle stick, and non-toxic nail glue for $16. Of the three designs, you'll find Editor In Chill, a curvy swirl design that manages to feel both bold and neutral; Wavy Baby, a conceptual black-and-white design inspired by French Impressionist paintings and contour drawings; and Dot Matrix, a bold, green-and-white dot design inspired by contemporary Japanese conceptual art.

"What's funny is that one of the original factors that inspired nail art was the lack of space in our LES location to do pedicures. I knew basic manicures weren't enough of a draw. I also knew nail art would do great things for our brand overall," Ramirez-Fulton tells NYLON of the brand's ever-growing influence in the nail art space. "We worked with my friend Eda Levenson from Lady Fancy Nails on the original lookbook, and those designs just took off! She's way ahead of the curve when it comes to predicting nail art trends. The Editor In Chill and Wavy Baby designs were groundbreaking at the time and have stood the test of time. Since then, we've turned our inspo internally and have evolved our designs into those who speak to our brand and to the current trends in fashion and art."

Chill Tips initial three designs are only the beginning, according to Chillhouse, and even more of the brand's cool, whimsical designs will be available sooner than later. In the meantime, get used to the look and feel of the product by shopping the launch straight from Chillhouse.com.