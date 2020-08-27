If you consider yourself a fan of the ease and simplicity of liquid and cream eyeshadows — both of which require finger paint-level precision — but also love a full-out, layered and blended eye look, there's a good chance the newest Ciaté launch will pique your interest. Earlier this month, the London-based brand introduced the Shadow Flip liquid shadow, a new formula that delivers multi-dimensional, shade shifting pigment to the lids in one swipe.

Designed to create an instant metallic chrome effect, the light and creamy formula creates a high-impact look in seconds that won't crease or dry out the lids. Available for $20 each, Shade Flip comes in three shade combos: Peacock, shifting from emerald green to blue and purple; Ember, shifting from burnt sienna and yellowish gold; and Wonder, a magenta, green, and gold. Working with the light, the individual colors each get their shine, reflecting off of the contours of the eyelid and eye crease as you move.

The application process couldn't be easier, either. Complete with a doe-foot applicator, all you have to do is gently dot the shadow on the lid and blend with your fingertip for a very Euphoria foiled finish. If you're into the multi-colored look but not so much the shine, the formula is versatile in that you can blend it down into a much more subtle sheen. You'll want to move quickly, though — Shadow Flip sets in just a few seconds, and holds on for crease-free, no-budge wear.

Fans of the Ciaté are already putting Shadow Flip to work, with the brand's Instagram comments flooded with early reviews. "Have wonder and peacock," shared one user. "So easy to use and [doesn’t] crease, let eyelids dry properly though then [you're] good to go." Another user expressed their love for the new launch, sharing, "They are spectacular in real life!"

Check out Shadow Flip in action below, and shop while you can straight from Ciaté's US site, because they're already selling out.