Color Block Hair Ruled Fashion Month

With fashion month drawing to a close, it’s time to sit back and reflect on the trends that defined the show season, that therefore are predicted to rule Spring/Summer 2022. In the category of hair trends, there was arguably nothing more notable than the bold, bright, and attention grabbing color block hair moments.

This year, designers didn’t shy away from colorful wigs and hair dye of all shades and lengths. Block color especially made a massive statement Valentino’s October 1st ready-to-wear show in Paris. Staged late-night in an old marketplace at the Carreau du Temple, the show spilled out onto the street and allowed the public to join. The models, however, were very easy to spot in the vibrant yellow, purple, and sea green clothing. Some models had purple and green hair to match. The mind behind Valentino’s color block hair was Guido Palau, who also transformed models' hair purple, blue, and pink for the LOEWE’s Spring Summer 2022 women's runway collection in Paris.

While bubblegum colors took center stage, brighter reds also kept making an appearance. At the LOEWE show, a model walked with a short blunt-cut red bob hanging over their eyes. At Valentino, a model has bright red waves. Previously, at the Collina Strada in New York, a model had fluro orange hair, alongside models with pink and yellow hair strands and clip-ins.

Red and orange hair was already trending, with both Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa experimenting with the color recently, but Paris Fashion Week confirmed that any and all bright hair colors are officially here. Whether that means you reach for a wig, clip-ins, or even some daring box-dye is up to you. This year’s shows also brought a number of matching monochrome hair and outfit moments, so feel free to mix and match your clothing of choice.

When picking a bright new hair color, it’s best to go with a shade you know already suits your skin tone (perhaps you wear that color a lot). Warm skin tones look great in warmer colors, and pale skin tones may best suit pastels. Or just pick your favorite color, there are officially no rules.