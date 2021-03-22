If you’ve ever dreamed of copying every beauty routine featured in Lizzie McGuire, your time has arrived. ColourPop is collaborating with the popular Disney series, unveiling the ColourPop x Disney’s Lizzie McGuire collection on March 26.

Filled with nods to the series, the collection features eight ‘00s-inspired products, including the brand’s first-ever glittery So Juicy glosses. Formulated with a bubble gum-flavored gloss, the product provides the perfect Lizzie-approved combo of sheer gloss and a sparkly sheen. There are four shades to choose from, and colors are named for Lizzie, Miranda, Gordo, and Ethan Craft.

Along with a trio of glosses that you’ll definitely be throwing in your inflatable backpack, the collection also comes with a Bubblegum Pop Lippie Scrub.

Lips aren’t the only part of your beauty routine getting the Lizzie treatment, as additional products include new hues of Glitterally Obsessed. Choose from Sing to Me Paolo, a white opal with bright rainbow glitter, or Get a Grip!, a bubblegum pink with rainbow glitter. There are also two shades of powder blush, Dee-lish! and You Are Magnifico.

Naturally, no ColourPop collection is complete without an eyeshadow palette, and the brand went all out for this Lizzie-inspired release. The What Dreams Are Made Of Palette features 12 colorful choices, in both matte and duochrome formulas. Shades are named for moments from the series, with a deep purple called The Digital Bean, a rich dark pink named Outfit Repeater, and a yellow-green dubbed Don’t Freak.

Thankfully, mom won’t need to drive you to the mall to pick up this collection, as all the products officially launch on Colourpop.com on March 26 at 10 a.m. PST.

Before the release, get a peek at the goodies, below.