ColourPop Teamed Up With Disney’s "Bambi" For a Spring-Ready Collection

The cuteness continues at ColourPop, as the popular beauty brand has announced its newest collaboration. Following in the adorable makeup footsteps of its recent Animal Crossing and Sailor Moon collabs, the company is preparing a ColourPop collab with Disney's Bambi.

Available on ColourPop.com beginning on February 25, this Bambi-inspired launch features 12 new items. All of the products feature a spring-inspired color palette, and the launch includes new five-pan eyeshadow palettes, lip gloss, false lashes, and gel liners.

Expanding on its recent collection of five-pan palettes, the Bambi collection features three new iterations of the product. One palette named for the film's star is centered on warm gold neutrals, with both matte and metallic shades, while a palette named for Thumper is cool-toned, and features an icy green. Flower also gets a palette, and his colors feature a smoky, glitter-filled dark purple, as well as a light lilac, and a shimmering white.

The trio of characters also serve as namesakes for a trio of Lux Gloss, and the product colors are made to coordinate with each palette. As for the three Gel Liners, the creamy formula comes in a matte buttery yellow named Meadow, a matte plum called Purty, and an icy, metallic rose named Raindrops. You can top off your very spring-inspired eye look with the brand's newest vegan falsies. Made with faux mink, the Oh Deer Faux Mink Falsies were made for a full, flirty lash look.

Get a complete look at the collection, below. Following a February 25 release at ColourPop.com, the collection will then be available through Ulta.com on March 14.