For one of its first major makeup releases of the year, ColourPop Cosmetics turned to the carnival for beauty inspiration. On January 14, ColourPop will debut the Cotton Candy Collection, a sweet new release centered around one of its best-selling eyeshadow palettes.

The Cloud Spun palette ($12), a nine-pan collection of pink hues in both matte and shimmer shades, is the featured product in the launch. The baby pink palette is reportedly among the brand's most popular releases, and its mix of metallic, matte, and pressed glitter pigments give artists the ability to create a completely dreamy look.

In keeping with its pink motif, the Cotton Candy Collection features the launch of three new So Juicy Lip Glosses ($7). The shades — aptly named Candy Coated, Big Chew, and Jawbreaker — come with a hint of sparkle and a lot of sheen. For those who prefer a lip product without the added gloss, the collection will feature three new Lippie Stix ($6), too.

To help you truly make the most out of your Elle Woods-approved pink routine, ColourPop created two creme Gel Liners ($6) for artfully lining your lids, as well as the Candy Floss Mini Mega Super Shock Highlighter Compact ($10) for adding a pink shimmer to the face. Of course, no pink collection is complete with a blush, and the Cotton Candy launch comes with two new shades of the brand's pressed powder product ($8).

For the January 14 debut, you'll be able to pick and choose from products, as well as bundles. As you begin planning your bubblegum pink beauty routine, take a look at which of the new products you might need, below.