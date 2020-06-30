The collection of beauty products available on your next drugstore beauty run is growing. CVS is adding Stryx, a collection of skincare and cosmetic products made for men, to 2,000 of its stores. Already available in select stores, the drugstore chain will continue to add Stryx to remaining stores through 2020.

Speaking with Bloomberg, Stryx founder Devir Kahan explained the company’s offerings. “It’s not about a full face of makeup or color. We’re talking about improving blemishes, fixing up under-eye bags, a zit — all these sorts of things,” he said.

According to a statement from CVS, the recent coronavirus pandemic has resulted in an increased interest from customers for men’s makeup, especially when it came to Internet search traffic on the drugstore’s website. “Men’s grooming has seen incredible growth during this stay-at-home period. Men are a top customer focus at CVS Beauty,” the company said. There’s no word on which Stryx products will make their way to CVS stores, but current offerings from the company on its website include concealer, tinted moisturizer, gel cleanser, and a complete kit of products.

It's worth noting that while makeup and cosmetic products are often marketed towards a specific gender, all beauty products are gender neutral. When it comes to the category, there are no rules on who can and can’t use a certain product. Makeup and beauty have been historically aimed at specific genders, but the cool part about turning your body into a literal canvas is that when it comes to choosing your makeup must-have, products aren’t defined by a gender binary. In fact, some companies, including Fluide and Jecca, are working towards a genderless beauty future, creating gender-fluid items like face products and makeup.