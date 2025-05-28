So, You Want to Get a Daith Piercing

Earscape enthusiasts know that the daith piercing — a subtle hoop or barbell that hugs the innermost fold of cartilage in your ear — has quietly become one of the trendiest piercings for those looking to add a little edge to their look without going over the top. Rihanna has one. So do Miley Cyrus and Zoë Kravitz. Take it from them — daith piercings are the cool-girls of the body piercing world.

Equal parts badass and minimalist, the daith piercing has gained traction not just for its aesthetic appeal, but also for the internet buzz around its alleged wellness benefits (more on that later). Whether you’re drawn to its vibe or intrigued by the rumors that it can help reduce migraines, the daith has emerged as the cartilage piercing of the moment — and we’re here to break down everything you need to know before you get one.

What Is A Daith Piercing?

Nestled deep in the ear, the daith is the thick, main “root” of the ear, located just above the ear canal. “If you were to put your finger into your ear by your ear canal, you’ll feel it on the top of your finger,” says Ashley Hardman, Studio General Manager at Koi Piercing Studio in Salt Lake City. Its delicate, tucked-away location makes for a cool, understated sparkle when adorned with a chic hoop or curved barbell.

Despite the hidden location, getting a daith pierced is relatively straightforward and typically takes 15 to 30 minutes start to finish, though the actual piercing takes just a few seconds. Professionals typically use a sterilized needle (never a piercing gun), which they guide through the cartilage in one smooth motion.

Sounds pretty easy, right? There’s a catch: daith piercings take time to heal. A lot of time. “Daith piercings have a total heal-time of a year or longer,” says Hardman. “However, to change a daith piercing to a different size or style of jewelry is six to nine months. All piercings heal from the outside to the inside of the channel, so you may feel like it’s well-healed long before the year mark — but it’s only recommended to change out a daith piercing after that time to ensure the change in size or style won’t be irritating to the piercee.”

While you heal up, you’ll want to avoid sleeping on that ear, touching it with dirty hands, or swapping jewelry prematurely. Be ready to commit to a daily saline rinse and lots of patience.

So, How Much Does It Hurt?

Since it is a large chunk of cartilage to push a needle through, daith piercings can be painful, though intensity will vary from person to person based on sensitivity. “With a daith piercing, or any piercing, in general, you are sliding a needle through the skin and creating and displacing tissue — there is always going to be a bit of pain,” says Hardman. She says most of her clients who get their daiths pierced experience more of a “warm sensation” than full-fledged, uncontrollable pain.

Some pro tips from Hardman: prep work is key. Drink plenty of water and eat before your appointment to avoid feeling faint. Once you’re finished, you can take ibuprofen or Tylenol to help with any discomfort. “With someone [a professional] who knows what to do, a good needle, and a good, deep breath, you can handle it!” she adds.

What’s The Deal With Daith Piercings & Migraines?

There’s a lot of chatter online that, similar to stimulating pressure points in acupuncture, daith piercings can help alleviate migraine symptoms. But it seems to be just that: chatter. There is no medical research or scientific evidence that supports a daith piercing can relieve migraines or headaches.

“We are always cautious when talking about our opinions,” says Hardman. “One: We are not trained acupuncturists, and we do not look for those pressure points when piercing a daith. Two: There have not been any significant scientific studies done on the effectiveness of daith piercings and migraines.”

That’s not stopping anecdotal evidence from disseminating. A quick search on Reddit will show you long threads with happy commenters claiming a daith piercing helped soothe symptoms of migraine. But it’s purely circumstantial.

“I suffer through migraines due to my youth and brain trauma, and [a daith piercing] did not help me,” Hardman shares. “However, I have heard plenty of positive reviews of it helping others — so who knows!”

As for other daith-related wellness claims, like its ability to reduce anxiety or vertigo? There’s no substantiated research to back those up, either. “While I wish the best for everyone who gets those piercings for those reasons, I think going in with the expectation of anything other than a well-placed piercing or quality jewelry should be reconsidered,” says Hardman.

What To Look For In A Piercer

If you’re all-in on the daith, you’ll want to find a reputable professional piercer to keep you safe and give you the best piercing possible. Do your homework — go on Instagram or TikTok and look at piercer’s portfolios and check out their work. Don’t be afraid to call and ask questions about their tools, techniques, and hygiene practices. Hardman recommends looking for studios that are members of the Association of Professional Piercers (APP), which requires its members to follow a strict set educational, health, and environmental criteria for your safety. “Going to Safepiercing.org, you can find plenty of members across the nation that are following those standards,” Hardman says.

And don’t fall for buzzwords or piercers who overpromise. “My industry friends never openly advertise that they are ‘Migraine Piercing Specialists,’” says Hardman. “Anyone who says they pierce specifically for that is a red flag. Those people are trying to scam the consumer when there is no evidence proving this.”

A daith piercing is a beautiful way to add some sparkle to your earscape, but it’s still a body modification that deserves thoughtful care. Healing takes time, reputable piercers are a must, and while you might luck into some wellness benefits, it’s best to go in for the jewelry, not the hype.

