To start off the new year, Demi Lovato was in the mood for change. On Saturday, they posted a brand new head tattoo on Instagram and then followed it up on Monday with an industrial ear piercing. The fresh tattoo is definitely the bigger attention-getter of Demi’s new aesthetic choices. The design is of a large, three dimensional appearing spider on their shaved head, done by the sought-after LA tattoo artist Dr. Woo. He has tattooed the likes of Katy Perry and Olivia Wilde (and Demi) previously and even is a regular at doing spidery head tattoos.

Demi posted the tattoo on Instagram on January 8 through a video. They then followed up with the inspiration: “It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things. She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web-each one of us having our place in this world.” Dr. Woo also shared a picture of the tattoo to his Instagram stories.

On Twitter, people are celebrating the new tattoo of the 29-year-old two-time Grammy Award nominee, who came out as non-binary in May 2021. “Demi is getting all the tattoos and piercings 2014 Demi wanted but couldn’t get and I’m so here for it,” wrote one user. “Demi ALWAYS wanted to shave their head and demi ALWAYS wanted a tattoo in their head and u am SO happy NOW - is when they've decided to do everything they ever wanted,” wrote another.

Demi showcased a fresh buzzcut just after Christmas and we will no doubt be seeing them rocking a shaved head for longer—considering now they have a brand new tattoo to show off. Utterly impressed with their pain tolerance, Demi getting such a large tattoo followed by a new piercing is nothing short of impressive. After all, what better way to celebrate the new year than with some ink you’ve been wanting and plotting for a while?