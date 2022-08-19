For many millennials, Destiny’s Child was the girl group that defined the Y2K era. Perhaps known better for their three-way coordinated outfits, Kelly, Michelle, and Beyoncé were also icons of early aughts beauty looks. From microbraids and flipped out ends to frosty eyeshadow and thin brows, no ’00s hair or makeup trend was left untouched. Now, between Beyoncé’s newly released vibe-y disco album and the ongoing nostalgia for the 2000s, Destiny’s Child is as relevant as ever.