Get Your Hands on Dior Temporary Tattoos While You Still Can

Dior’s J’adore Eau de Parfum is arguably one of the most well known perfumes out there. Released in 1999, the feminine floral fragrance by the House of Dior blends floral and fruity notes from all over the world, including the Ylang-Ylang and Turkish Damascus Rose essences and Indian Jasmine Sambac for a robust, sensual scent. It comes in a bottle inspired by the figure-eight (designed by Christian Dior, himself), with signature gold packaging that looks like fine jewelry around a women’s neck. As if that doesn’t ring any bells, who could forget the iconic ads featuring Charlize Theron, the human embodiment of a curvy, gold J’adore bottle.

This month, the iconic perfume is being celebrated by Dior with a new campaign series, titled J’adore J’adore. The campaign will introduce a new generation of J’adore women in a gorgeous, gilded shoot by photographer Brigitte Niedermair. The imagery is stunning, showing women in golden dresses holding the J’adore bottle looking like statuesque goddesses. The twist however, includes the addition of tiny, gold foil tattoos playfully positioned on the fingers, backs, and wrists. Lucky for us, these are not mere props for the shoot. As part of the campaign, Peter Philips designed a collection of limited-edition tattoos that will be available in limited quantities. The tattoos read: “Life is Not Black & White, Life is Gold”. The slogan is an ode to the original 1999 campaign featuring Carmen Kass.

Brigitte Niedermair for Parfums Christian Dior

Brigitte Niedermair for Parfums Christian Dior

Additional “Don’t Pretend” and “C'est Ca Que J'adore” gold tattoos are also featured in the new campaign. Temporary tattoos have seen a recent revival amongst the Y2K resurgence, but leaning into the 2010s trend of gold foil tattoos is an even more opulent and glamorous way to try the look.

Brigitte Niedermair for Parfums Christian Dior

Brigitte Niedermair for Parfums Christian Dior

The temporary tattoos will be available from select retailers this first week of November and J’Adore Eau de Parfum is also available today. As François Demachy, Parfumeur-Créateur Dior put it, "J’adore is an extraordinary fragrance because it succeeds in being effortlessly seductive while boasting an original signature.” With J’adore J’adore, the signature scent is getting the celebration it deserves, ready to be embraced by the next generation of J’adore women.