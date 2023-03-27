E.l.f. Cosmetics And American Eagle Are Dropping A Denim-On-Denim Makeup Collection

While Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s iconic couples formal denim at the 2001 American Music Awards is known for being the most important moment in denim-on-denim fashion history, now e.l.f. Cosmetics and American Eagle are coming for the title. The two Gen Z-favorite brands have just announced a collaboration for beauty lovers and jean wearers alike—which is pretty much everyone. For e.l.f. Cosmetics’ first-ever partnership with a fashion brand, they are releasing three new products, all inspired by American Eagle Jeans.

The three-piece collection of your “Canadian Tuxedo” dreams will be available on elfcosmetics.com website starting Thursday, March 30. The collab consists of an eye shadow palette, lip color, and multi-functional mask. There’s the Denim Daze Eyeshadow Palette ($16) which features 12 wearable shades from neutral shimmers to dramatic blues. There’s the Perfect pHIT Lip Balm ($8), which magically transforms from dark-wash denim blue to a universally flattering pink shade (because, let’s face it, blue eyelids and lips might be a bit too much). And finally, there’s the Cheeky Clay Mask ($11) which boosts hydration and refines pores on your face— but is also recommended as a clarifying butt mask. The entire collection also is available in a Beauty is in Your Jeans Vault, which retails for $50 and includes an exclusive American Eagle denim carry-all beauty bag.

Courtesy of e.l.f. Cosmetics

This isn’t the first time that e.l.f. Cosmetics has done an out-of-the-box collaboration, bringing together different kinds of beauty fans. The makeup and skin care brand has previously partnered with Dunkin Donuts and Chipotle on viral collections. Considering e.l.f. Cosmetics has a speedy sellout record and has already announced the collab on Instagram, in a post captioned: “Eyes. Lips. Face. JEANS”, fans of the brands may need to act fast to grab the limited-edition collection on Thursday, as to not miss out. “Brilliant co-branding campaign. Two brands that are iconic and affordable,” commented one customer.

The wordplay and puns have already started rolling in and it’s not even released day yet, with fans calling the collab “jelf” or the lip balm “a jipstick”. To get in on the magic and prove that “beauty is in your jeans” (yes, more wordplay), prepare to be on the e.l.f. Cosmetics website at 9 am ET (6am PT) on March 30. Wearing double denim is encouraged, but not required.

Take a closer look at the full collection, below: